Pakistan has crossed an early milestone in Pakistan’s Digital ID System 2026, issuing more than 850,000 digital IDs after the soft launch of its national digital identity platform in August 2025. The rollout is part of the World Bank-financed Digital Economy Enhancement Project (P174402), aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s capacity to deliver public services digitally for citizens and businesses.

According to official project documents, the issuance of 849,177 digital IDs between August and December 2025 reflects tangible progress under a reform agenda that seeks to modernize government systems, improve service delivery, and enable secure digital transactions across institutions.

While the project’s overall development objective remains rated “moderately satisfactory”, financial disbursement and broader structural reforms continue to lag, raising questions about the pace needed to meet ambitious national targets.

Digital Nation Pakistan Act Lays the Foundation

The digital ID expansion follows the enactment of the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, which formally established Pakistan’s institutional framework for digital government.

The legislation is seen as a cornerstone for building an integrated national digital ecosystem, one that connects identity, service delivery, and data-sharing infrastructure under a unified governance model.

This framework is expected to play a central role in reducing bureaucracy, improving transparency, and making government services accessible through smartphones rather than physical offices.

PakID Digital Vault Expands Citizen Credentials

A key feature of the rollout is the Digital Vault, accessible through the PakID app, which currently provides seven verifiable digital credentials.

These include:

Family Registration Certificates

Vehicle Registration Documents

Vaccination Certificates

Dematerialised National ID Cards

This signals a shift toward digital documentation, where citizens can store and verify official records electronically, an approach increasingly adopted globally to reduce paperwork and fraud.

For Pakistan, where long queues and manual verification have historically slowed public services, such digital credentials could significantly improve efficiency.

National Data Exchange Layer Processes 1.2 Million Transactions

Beyond digital IDs, the project’s backbone is the National Data Exchange Layer (NDXL), designed to enable secure inter-agency data sharing.

As of January 2026:

The platform has processed 1.2 million transactions annually

Seven entities have been integrated into the system

Federal regulations governing Digital ID and NDXL have been approved

NDXL is expected to reduce duplication across government departments and allow faster verification of citizen and business information.

In simple terms, it could eventually allow agencies to “talk” to each other digitally, instead of requiring citizens to submit the same documents repeatedly.

Key Reforms Still Pending

Despite progress in digital ID issuance and data exchange, several enabling reforms remain incomplete.

Work is still underway on:

Whole-of-government enterprise architecture

Data governance and interoperability frameworks

A comprehensive cybersecurity roadmap

Cybersecurity, in particular, will be critical as Pakistan expands digital identity and citizen data infrastructure. Without strong protections, the risks of breaches, misuse, or system vulnerabilities increase.

The project also envisages reducing right-of-way permit processing time for broadband network rollout from 120 days to 65 days by November 2027. No progress has yet been recorded on this front.

Pakistan Business Portal Still Inactive

Under Component 2 of the project, Pakistan plans to digitize government-to-business services through a national Pakistan Business Portal.

The portal is intended to provide online access to:

Business registrations

Licences and certificates

Other government-to-business (G2B) services

Yet, as of the latest report:

No transactions have been processed

No business-to-government (B2G) services are online

Citizen services portal indicators remain at zero

User satisfaction metrics are also at zero

This suggests that while identity infrastructure is moving forward, service delivery platforms have not yet caught up.

Disbursement Remains Low at Just 7.39%

One of the project’s biggest concerns is slow financial progress.

Out of the total $78 million IDA credit, only:

$5.32 million has been disbursed

Representing 7.39% of total financing

The report notes that procurement activities are now underway, which could improve spending performance during the current fiscal year.

Still, low disbursement often reflects delays in execution, coordination, or contracting—issues that could affect timelines.

Risk Rating Improves, But Challenges Remain

The overall risk rating for the project has improved from “Substantial” to “Moderate”, reflecting gains in institutional capacity and stakeholder engagement.

However:

Macroeconomic risks remain “High”

Political and governance risks remain “Substantial”

Given Pakistan’s economic pressures and shifting political environment, sustaining momentum on digital reforms will require consistent execution.

What Pakistan Aims to Achieve by 2027

The project’s targets for November 2027 are ambitious, including:

40 million users of digitally enabled services

4,000 annual RLCO transactions through the business portal

75% user satisfaction rate

Expanded integration across public and private sector entities

These goals reflect Pakistan’s long-term vision of becoming a digitally connected state, but meeting them will require faster implementation beyond foundational systems.

Why This Matters for Pakistan’s Digital Future

Pakistan’s issuance of 850,000 digital IDs is an important early step toward modern digital governance. The PakID Digital Vault and NDXL show that foundational infrastructure is being built.

However, the real test lies ahead: moving from digital identity issuance to widespread service adoption, portal functionality, cybersecurity readiness, and faster broadband expansion.

With the project running until July 2028, the coming years will determine whether Pakistan can translate early digital progress into meaningful everyday impact for citizens and businesses.