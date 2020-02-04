To highlight and discuss Pakistan’s potential in digital economy growth, the Global Systems of Mobile Association (GSMA) will hold a high level Summit on February, 25, 2020 at “MWC Barcelona 2020” in Spain, in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoIT&T).

This was informed by Mr. Julian Gorman, Head of GSMA, APAC in a meeting with Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa held at PTA Headquarters.

Pakistan Digital Transformation & Economy Summit to be held at Mobile World Congress 2020, Barcelona

The summit has been organized as part of GSMA’s continuous engagement in the digital sphere of Pakistan. The Summit at MWC Barcelona 2020 will highlight Pakistan telecom sector’s achievements to the global investors and formalize GSMA’s support to Pakistan. The summit will highlight the exponential potential for new ICT products and services and also help reassure high level commitments by Government and private sector to enable digital transformation in Pakistan. Moreover, GSMA will also launch a special report covering expert analysis of Pakistan’s readiness to embrace future technologies and suggestions to use digital platforms for better service delivery and governance.

On this occasion, Chairman PTA highlighted achievements made by Pakistan telecom sector and recent initiatives taken by the Government and PTA for the advancement of ICT sector. PTA and GSMA agreed on strengthening the bilateral relations to bring investment, introduce latest technologies and data harmonization.