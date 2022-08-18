Pakistan Earned $2615m From IT Services Export

According to the latest reports, Pakistan has earned $2,615.815 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the twelve months of the fiscal year 2021-22. The IT Services Export has witnessed a tremendous rise this year.

Pakistan Provided Different IT Services In Various Countries This year

The latest reports by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed that the huge amount of $2615m shows a growth of 24.10 percent as compared to $2,107.800 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2020-21.

In the period of July-June (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 26.40 percent as it surged from $1,666.310 million last fiscal year to $2,106.145 million this year.

If we talk about computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 43.43 percent, rising from $554.612 million to $795.480 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 429.58 percent, from $0.551 million to $2.918 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services grew by 34.87 percent, from $417.485 million to $563.071 million

Exports of repair and maintenance services surged to $1.446 million from $0.662 million.

The exports of other computer services grew by 7.25 percent, going up from $693 million to $743.230 million.

Export of information technology services increased by 31.08 percent going up from $3.990 million to $5.230 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services grew by 49.65 percent, from $2.304 million to $3.448 million

The exports of other information services grew by 5.69 percent, from $1.686 million to $1.782 million.

The export of telecommunication services has also witnessed an increase of 15.30 percent as it went up from $437.500 million to $504.440 million during the year.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call center services increased by 39.43 percent during the period as its exports increased from $154.554 million to $215.501 million

The export of other telecommunication services also grew by 2.12 percent, from $282.946 million to $288.939 million during the period of 2020-21.

So, overall the IT Services Export by Pakistan has witnessed a tremendous increase in the fiscal year 2020-21.

