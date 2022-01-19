Pakistan earns $1051 Million from IT services exports

During the first five months of the fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan earned $1051.050 million by offering various information technology IT services exports to other countries. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), this is a 37.55 percent increase over the $764.100 million collected via the provision of services during the same time of fiscal year 2020-21.

From July to November 2021-22, the computer services increased by 39.39 percent, from $593.170 million previous fiscal year to $826.800 million this fiscal year. Exports of software consultancy services increased by 47.92 percent in the computer services sector. Repair and maintenance services exports increased to $0.506 million from $0.198 million.

News agency services had a 108.67 percent rise in exports, from $0.796 million to $1.661 million, while other information services saw a 52.75 percent increase, from $0.654 million to $0.999 million.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, the export of information services rose by 83.45%, from $1.450 million to $2.660 million.

The export of telecommunication services increased by 30.75 percent during the year under review, rising from $169.480 million to $221.590 million, according to the statistics.

The export of call centre services rose by 38.70 percent over the time, from $56.510 million to $78.382 million.