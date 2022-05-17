Pakistan Earns $1,947 Million From IT Services’ Export In 3 Quarters

During the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan earned $1,947.902 million by delivering various information technology IT services in other nations.

PBS noted that this represents a 29.27 percent increase over the $1,506.860 million collected through service provision over the same period of fiscal year 2020-21. Computer services exports increased by 31.38 percent from $1,191.160 million in the previous fiscal year to $1,564.922 million this fiscal year.

Software consultancy exports increased by 46.84 percent, from $393.791 million to $578.241 million, while hardware consultancy services exports increased by 304.18 percent, from $0.407 million to $1.645 million. Computer software-related exports and imports both increased by 41.59 percent, from $294.965 million to $417.631 million, while repair and maintenance exports increased to $1.130 million from $0.399 million. Furthermore, other computer exports climbed by 12.89 percent, from $501.598 million to $566.275 million.

Meanwhile, information technology services exports grew by 37.54 percent from $3.010 million to $4.140 million during the period under review. News agency services exports climbed by 69.82 percent, from $1.640 million to $2.785 million, while other information exports fell by 1.09 percent, from $1.370 million to $1.355 million. Telecommunication services exports increased by 21.16 percent during the year under review, rising from $312.690 million to $378.840 million, according to the data.