Pakistan Earns $3.8 Billion From IT Exports in FY 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports have shown good growth in the last fiscal year. According to official figures, Pakistan earned $3.809 billion through IT exports in FY 2024-25. This includes money coming in from computer services and call centre services. This is about 18 per cent higher than the previous year. In 2023-24, the figure was $3.223 billion.

However, the country missed its target. The government had hoped to reach $4.2 billion in IT exports. But the final number stayed below the mark. Even so, the growth is still a positive sign for Pakistan’s IT sector.

In June 2025 alone, IT exports brought in $338 million. This is 13 per cent higher than the $297 million in June 2024. On a month-to-month basis, there was also a small increase. In May 2025, IT exports stood at $329 million. This means there was a 2 per cent rise in June.

In recent years, the IT sector has kept growing. Back in 2022-23, IT exports were $2.596 billion. By 2023-24, they had jumped to $3.223 billion. This was a strong growth of 24 per cent. It shows that more and more businesses around the world are trusting Pakistani IT services.

The government wants this growth to continue. For the fiscal year 2025-26, the target is now even higher. The new goal is to earn $5 billion from IT exports. This was shared by the Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Zarrar Hasham Khan. He spoke about this in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee.

Khan said that despite good growth, the country did not meet the $4.2 billion target this year. He expects the final number to reach about $3.8 billion by the end of June 2025. This still shows progress when compared to the $3.2 billion in the last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s IT industry has huge potential. Many experts believe it can bring in more dollars for the country. It can also create jobs for the youth. To reach the $5 billion goal, the government and private sector will need to work together. Better training, faster internet, and support for startups can help.

If the momentum continues, Pakistan’s IT sector can become one of the top earners for the economy in the coming years.