Pakistan Receives $635 Million by Exporting the Information Technology Services

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics is a federal agency of the Government of Pakistan tasked with providing reliable and comprehensive statistical research as well as commissioning national statistics services. According to figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exportation of Information Technology services increased by 40.90 percent between July and September 2021, rising from $348.4 million in the previous financial year to $490.89 million this year. During the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22, Pakistan earned more than $635 million by supplying various IT services to different countries.

Pakistan Earns $635 Million by Exporting the Information Technology Services

The export of software consultants grew by 52.72 percent, from $115.534 million to $176.534 million, among the computer-related services given by Pakistan. However, hardware consultant exports increased by a whopping 506.52 %, from $0.138 million to $0.837 million. The import and export of computer software-related services increased by 42.39 %, rising from $87.575 million to $124.702 million, while the export of maintenance services increased from $0.145 million to $0.345 million.

Furthermore, the export of other software services climbed by 30.03 %, from $145.008 million to $188.560 million. Similarly, the exporting of telecommunications services climbed by 76.32 % over the period under review, rising from $0.760 million to $1.340 million. According to PBS statistics, the export of services in general increased by 23.20 % during the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year. The export of services for July-September (2021-22) was $1572.04 million, compared to $1275.97 million in July-September (2020-21), indicating a 23.20 %t increase.

Imports from the nation increased by 26.54 percent, rising from $1809.08 million last year to $2289.25 million during the review period.

