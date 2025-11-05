Pakistan Electric Bike Industry Faces Setback as Sales Tax Jumps from 1% to 18%

The Pakistan electric bike industry has raised the alarm over the government’s decision to increase the sales tax on locally manufactured e-bikes from 1% to 18%, warning that the move could severely undermine the country’s fragile shift toward clean mobility.

The sharp tax hike, introduced earlier this quarter, has sparked widespread concern among EV manufacturers, investors, and clean energy advocates, who say it risks derailing the modest progress made under Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Industry Sounds Alarm Over Policy Reversal

In a meeting chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, representatives from Pak Star Automobiles and other e-bike makers urged the government to immediately reconsider the tax increase.

Industry stakeholders argued that such a drastic jump in taxation would push up retail prices, discourage early adopters, and stifle investor confidence in Pakistan’s still-nascent EV market. “The EV sector is at a takeoff stage. This kind of policy shock can set us back years. one manufacturer said privately after the meeting, adding that affordability is key for electric bikes to compete with petrol-based models in the mass market.

Electric bikes have emerged as the most practical entry point for Pakistan’s EV transition. With low maintenance costs, reduced emissions, and growing local production capacity, the segment had seen steady growth since 2022, but the new tax threatens to slow that momentum.

Government Pledges to Revisit Policy ‘Irritants’

Responding to the outcry, Haroon Akhtar Khan assured stakeholders that the government is aware of the industry’s challenges and will revisit policy irritants to ensure the sector continues to grow sustainably.

Khan reaffirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a clean, technology-driven manufacturing base, saying that the administration remains committed to supporting local players and expanding the EV ecosystem across Pakistan.

The EV policy is not only about industry, it’s about a cleaner Pakistan and long-term economic strength. -Haroon Akhtar Khan

He said the government’s EV roadmap remains focused on creating domestic capacity, reducing the petroleum import bill, and encouraging innovation in manufacturing.

The Tax Hike and Its Implications

The move from 1% to 18% sales tax effectively wipes out the cost advantage that made e-bikes appealing to budget-conscious buyers. Manufacturers say this change could increase the retail price of an average e-bike by Rs25,000 to Rs40,000, depending on the model, a steep jump in a price-sensitive market.

According to industry estimates, the electric bike market in Pakistan had been on track to reach 100,000 annual unit sales by the end of 2025, but analysts now warn that the target could fall by half if the tax is not reversed.

“This policy discourages adoption at the consumer level. People buy electric bikes to save fuel costs, but if the upfront price becomes unaffordable, they will switch back to petrol models. -EV Bike Manufacturer

The industry also warns that slowing demand could disrupt local assembly operations, reduce component orders, and lead to job losses in small-scale manufacturing clusters.

Policy Uncertainty and Investor Confidence

Pakistan’s EV policy, launched in 2020, had initially offered tax exemptions and incentives to attract investment. Those measures helped kickstart local production, with several firms introducing low-cost e-bikes for urban commuters. However, the sudden reversal of fiscal incentives has rattled investors, who say the policy inconsistency makes long-term planning difficult.

We need a stable and predictable policy environment. Frequent changes in tax structure or import duties make it impossible to plan investments in assembly lines or battery plants. -a representative from an EV manufacturing company based in Karachi

Experts say the tax hike also sends a confusing signal at a time when global markets are accelerating toward electric mobility. Pakistan risks missing out on clean technology localization if the government fails to align taxation with environmental goals.

Government’s Broader Vision for Clean Mobility

Despite the backlash, Khan maintained that the government’s commitment to EV development remains intact. He emphasized that the mandatory local manufacturing ratio under the second phase of Pakistan’s EV plan will strengthen domestic production, generate employment, and support small-scale vendors.

He also directed the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to work closely with manufacturers to identify bottlenecks and propose actionable solutions to ensure smooth growth in the sector.

We are not backtracking on the EV transition. Our goal is to make electric vehicles affordable and locally sustainable through better coordination and local value addition.

According to Khan, the government aims to balance fiscal stability with industrial competitiveness, ensuring that environmental objectives don’t come at the cost of economic feasibility.

Clean Energy Advocates Urge Coherent Strategy

Environmental and energy experts have echoed industry concerns, warning that fiscal policies should complement, not contradict, Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP) goals.

They argue that electric mobility is a cornerstone of the country’s climate action commitments and that discouraging EV adoption could undermine broader sustainability targets, including reductions in urban air pollution and fuel imports.

The Road Ahead: Balancing Revenue and Reform

With Pakistan facing fiscal pressures and seeking to widen its tax base, policymakers are walking a fine line between revenue generation and industrial promotion. The e-bike tax controversy illustrates the difficulty of sustaining green initiatives amid economic constraints.

Industry insiders believe that a tiered tax approach, offering lower rates for locally manufactured EVs and higher ones for imports, could strike a more balanced compromise. Until then, manufacturers warn that the sector’s fragile recovery could stall.

The coming weeks will be crucial as the government reviews feedback from manufacturers and decides whether to revise the tax policy. For now, the debate depicts the tension between fiscal austerity and green innovation and raises a larger question about how committed Pakistan really is to its clean energy transformation.

If the tax burden remains unchanged, Pakistan’s electric bike revolution may slow to a crawl, threatening not just an industry but a vision of cleaner, self-reliant mobility.

