Pakistan Empowers Online Gamers Through First-Ever National Esports Policy

Pakistan is preparing to roll out its first-ever National Esports Policy, alongside a dedicated federation, to strengthen the country’s online gaming ecosystem. This move aims to recognize esports as a formal industry and create new digital opportunities for the youth.

According to an official statement, the policy will introduce a structured framework to support professional gamers, developers, and esports organizations nationwide. With an estimated 60 million gaming enthusiasts across the country, the initiative aims to harness Pakistan’s burgeoning online gaming culture into a sustainable digital economy.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, said the development underscores the government’s broader commitment to empowering young people through technology and innovation. He noted that esports represents a multibillion-dollar global industry offering Pakistani gamers opportunities to compete internationally and attract sponsorships and prize earnings.

“The government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking tangible steps to expand digital opportunities for young people, with esports serving as a key pillar in our broader innovation strategy,” Khan stated.

Pakistan has already achieved international success in competitive gaming titles such as Tekken and PUBG Mobile, where local players have gained global recognition. Officials believe the forthcoming policy will help formalize this growth, build training infrastructure, and position Pakistan as a contender in the global esports arena.

The launch of the National Esports Policy marks a significant step toward integrating online gaming into Pakistan’s digital transformation efforts, aligning with international trends that recognize esports as both a creative and economic frontier.

Also read:

Jazz’s GameNow Partners with Garena Free Fire to Power Pakistan’s Esports Future