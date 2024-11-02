Pakistan Enforces Biometric Verification at Airports to Strengthen Border Security

The Pakistani government has implemented mandatory biometric verification at airports, improving security for international travel. The Interior Ministry recently issued this directive, requiring the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to install biometric machines at immigration counters nationwide. This initiative aims to curb the unauthorized movement of suspects. Moreover, it mandates that all international passengers undergo fingerprint and facial recognition before boarding.

Pakistan Introduces Mandatory Biometric Verification at Airports

According to the officials, this initiative is part of Pakistan’s commitment to align with global standards. The technology will thwart wanted suspects and absconders from fleeing through airports and enhance passenger screening effectiveness.

In addition to biometric systems, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is exploring advanced E-gates to facilitate airport processes. These E-gates are reportedly under review by experts from France. The E-gate will reportedly use the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip. Furthermore, they will improve the travel experience by allowing eligible passengers to self-scan their passports and tickets. Moreover, this integration will eradicate the need for long boarding queues as E-gates automate identity checks and boarding pass issuance.

Both biometric verification and E-gate installations highlight Pakistan’s shift toward a modernized, technology-driven approach to airport security. This system is anticipated to bring greater convenience, accuracy, and reliability to passenger screening and travel processes nationwide. The Interior Ministry has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to implement these changes as soon as possible. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check Out: Local Mobile Manufacturing in Pakistan Surges: Infinix is at Top Spot – PhoneWorld