Pakistan Establishes Special Courts to Prosecute ‘Digital Terrorists’

The Pakistani government has taken a significant step in its crackdown on online dissent by establishing special courts to prosecute individuals accused of spreading “anti-state propaganda” and engaging in “digital terrorism.” The move comes amid heightened tensions between the government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The decision to create these specialized courts was made in consultation with the Islamabad High Court and is based on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), a law enacted in 2016 to address cybercrimes. Critics argue that the law has been misused to stifle dissent and suppress freedom of expression.

The government has justified the creation of these courts, citing the need to combat “digital terrorism” which it alleges is being used to destabilize the country. The military and the government have accused the PTI of orchestrating a campaign of disinformation and hate speech against the state.

The opposition, however, has condemned the move, claiming it is a blatant attempt to silence critics and suppress political opposition. They argue that the government is using the pretext of national security to target political opponents.

The establishment of these special courts has raised concerns among human rights activists and press freedom groups, who fear that it will further erode the democratic space in Pakistan and create a chilling effect on freedom of expression.