Pakistan Expands IT Parks & E-Rozgaar Centers as ICT Exports Surge 32.7%

Pakistan’s ICT sector is witnessing significant growth, driven by government-led infrastructure projects and rising export remittances. The Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), through the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), has developed multiple Software Technology Parks (STPs) and is advancing major IT park projects in Karachi and Islamabad.

So far, MoITT has established 43 STPs nationwide, including in tier-II and III cities. These parks house over 350 IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) companies, employing 18,000 professionals. Notably, 20% of the workforce in these parks is female. The STPs collectively generate $100 million in annual IT export earnings and $15 million in domestic revenue. The parks have been set up in cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Quetta, and Sialkot.

Massive IT Parks in Karachi & Islamabad

A high-tech IT park spanning 1.12 million sq. ft. is under construction in Karachi. The $186 million project is expected to be operational by 2027, creating 13,400 jobs and adding $90 million to IT exports. A similar IT park in Islamabad, covering 720,000 sq. ft., is set to be completed by 2025 at a cost of $88.4 million. This facility will generate 7,500 jobs and contribute $70 million in IT export revenues.

Pakistan’s First Women Technology Park

In a step toward gender inclusion, the government is setting up Pakistan’s first-ever Women Technology Park in collaboration with Women University Bagh (AJK). The park is scheduled to be operational in FY 2024-25. Meanwhile, a new STP is also being developed in Gilgit-Baltistan through a strategic partnership with the Special Communications Organization (SCO) and the GB government.

Boosting Freelancing Through 250 E-Rozgaar Centers

The government plans to establish 250 e-Rozgaar centers nationwide by 2027 under the “Prime Minister’s Initiatives-Support for Startups, Specialized IT Trainings, and Venture Capital” program. These centers aim to train 25,000 freelancers and entrepreneurs, generating an additional $18-20 million. According to the sources, fifty centers will become operational in FY 2024-25.

Pakistan’s ICT sector has shown remarkable export growth. ICT export remittances surged 32.7% to $1.53 billion in the first five months of FY 2024-25 (July-Nov), compared to $1.15 billion in the same period last year. In November 2024 alone, IT exports hit $324 million, marking a 25% increase from $259 million in November 2023.

The trade surplus for IT & ITeS reached $1.35 billion during the first five months of FY 2024-25, reflecting a 36.5% rise from $989 million in the same period last year. In contrast, Pakistan’s overall services sector recorded a trade deficit of $1.15 billion.

Our View

The government’s initiatives are commendable, however, infrastructure alone is not enough. Pakistan’s IT sector still faces issues like inconsistent policies, high taxation, and lack of global brand positioning. Without addressing these challenges, the country might struggle to capitalize on its IT export potential fully. Hence, sustainable policies, investor confidence, and ease of doing business are crucial for sustaining long-term ICT growth.

