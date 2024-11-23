Pakistan Expands Social Media Blackout with Bluesky Ban

Pakistan has added Bluesky, the growing alternative to X (formerly Twitter), to its list of restricted social media platforms. NetBlocks, a watchdog tracking internet outages globally reported the ban on Nov 20, 2024. The Bluesky ban sparked concerns about escalating internet censorship. Pakistan has marked an ongoing trend of limited digital freedom following earlier restrictions on X, Facebook, and Instagram. When users flock to Bluesky for its decentralized and innovative approach to social networking, the country banned it, which reflects the tightening grip on online platforms in Pakistan.

Other than that, the government is also cracking down on virtual private networks (VPNs), which people use to bypass restrictions. Authorities have set a November 30 deadline for freelancers and businesses to register their VPNs to avoid service interruptions. However, unregistered or commercial VPNs will soon face bans.

The digital rights landscape in Pakistan persists to face challenges. Gytis Malinauskas, Head of Legal at Surfshark VPN, stated:

“The development represents a worrying trend of censorship, limiting users’ ability to access information freely. Surfshark itself experienced brief service interruptions earlier this month, underscoring the precarious state of VPN accessibility.”

Accessing Bluesky: A Workaround for Users

Despite the ban, users can still explore tools to maintain Bluesky access. VPNs are a popular choice for circumventing restrictions, offering encrypted connections and spoofed IP addresses to unlock blocked content. However, people need to consider alternatives like the Tor Browser as the registration deadline is approaching.

The situation underscores the growing tension between Pakistan’s drive for increased internet control and the public’s need for open access to digital platforms. With platforms like Bluesky gaining traction globally, the ban raises several questions about the future of online freedom in Pakistan.

