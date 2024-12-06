Pakistan Eyes Starlink and 5G Expansion Amid Internet Challenges

Recently, Minister of State for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khwaja in a Senate Standing Committee meeting revealed that Pakistan is in active discussions with Starlink to introduce its satellite internet services. The meeting was chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan and highlighted issues damaging the country’s internet infrastructure and its impact on the growing IT sector. Minister Khawaja also announced plans to auction the 5G spectrum in April 2024, to bolster the internet landscape further.

While discussing the country’s internet challenges, Khawaja admitted the lack of investment in the IT sector over the last three years. According to her, this gap has hampered Pakistan’s ability to meet the demands of its rapidly increasing internet users.

The committee also addressed concerns over the use of VPNs in the country. In this regard, the PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman stated that VPN licensing would start from January 1. Moreover, he refuted claims of a policy to intentionally slow internet speeds, highlighting that technical issues were the main cause behind the internet slowdown.

Senator Afnanullah Khan cited poor firewall management as one of the main reasons for slow internet speeds, while the IT ministry noted that rising data consumption also caused internet disruptions.

Meanwhile, P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Syed emphasized that reliable internet is essential for the IT industry, which is growing by 30% annually. He further urged immediate government-private sector collaboration to resolve internet issues.

The meeting concluded with lawmakers showing frustration over recent disruptions that have affected freelancers, digital marketers, and students nationwide. Despite assurances, Khawaja remarked that restrictions may be unavoidable for security reasons but assured the internet is currently functioning “perfectly fine.”

