Pakistan Faces Social Media Shutdown Amid PTI Protests

Social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, are facing widespread disruptions in Pakistan as the government attempts to impede political protests. The social media shutdown comes ahead of a planned march to Islamabad by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Several reports have been circulating regarding connectivity issues from all across Pakistan. Many users are unable to communicate or share content online.

Downdetector, a service monitoring outages, confirmed the disruptions, alongside general internet slowdowns in different regions. The government previously announced plans to restrict internet services in sensitive areas, citing security concerns. However, it resulted in a widespread shutdown with no official explanation for the blanket social media restrictions.

The timing of the outages has drawn criticism from citizens and rights activists from all over Pakistan. They view the restrictions as an infringement on free speech. In Islamabad, a journalist voiced frustration over the complications caused by the disruptions, calling it a major obstacle to work and education. Similarly, in Karachi, a resident underscored how the slow internet speeds had made basic tasks, such as sharing media on WhatsApp, nearly impossible. In Lahore, one citizen marked the shutdowns as a fundamental rights breach.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration has deployed thousands of police and paramilitary forces to Islamabad, aiming to control unrest during the protests. Moreover, the social media restrictions are said to be part of efforts to limit PTI’s mobilization, as Imran Khan continues to mobilize his supporters for the march.

Anyhow, these steps have sparked widespread concern over the impact of digital censorship on Pakistan’s population. Social media and internet access are essential for daily life however, the ongoing restrictions underscore the tension between maintaining security and upholding democratic freedoms.

Check Out: Is Nothing Phone (3) Downgrading? GeekBench Leak Sparks Speculation