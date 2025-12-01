MoITT Seeks International Firms to Build Pakistan’s First Fiberization Policy Roadmap and RoW Portal

Pakistan is taking a significant step toward transforming its digital infrastructure, as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) announced a Request for Expression of Interest (REOI) to hire an international consulting firm for the development of the country’s first National Fiberization Policy (NFP) and the design of a Right-of-Way (RoW) One-Window Digital Portal. The initiative is part of the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), which aims to modernize broadband networks, improve connectivity, and streamline regulatory processes.

The assignment, referenced as PK-MOITT-501952-CS-QCBS, is designed to fundamentally reshape Pakistan’s digital landscape. By accelerating fiber-optic expansion, enhancing broadband affordability, and modernizing regulatory frameworks, the government aims to bridge the country’s persistent connectivity gaps and position Pakistan as a competitive digital economy in South Asia. Expressions of interest must be submitted by December 24, 2025, MoITT confirmed.

Ambitious Goals for Pakistan’s Fiber Network

Fiberization is considered the backbone of Pakistan’s digital transformation under DEEP. With the country currently absent from global FTTH rankings and lagging in fixed-broadband penetration, the government has set aggressive targets for 2029. These include deploying 8–10 million new fiber-based household connections, achieving 80% fiberization of mobile towers, ensuring minimum 100 Mbps fixed broadband speeds, and securing a spot within the top 50 of Ookla’s global speed index.

“The fiberization roadmap is central to Pakistan’s vision of a connected and future-ready digital economy,” a senior MoITT official said. Our aim is to provide high-speed connectivity to households, businesses, and critical public infrastructure while creating an environment that attracts investment and innovation.”

Scope of the Consultancy

The selected consulting firm will be responsible for preparing a comprehensive National Fiberization Policy. This includes mapping the existing fiber network using GIS tools, assessing service quality, reviewing infrastructure gaps, and evaluating international best practices. The policy will benchmark Pakistan against global Fiber Development Index (FDI) clusters, integrate disaster-resilient designs, incorporate cybersecurity safeguards, and propose measures to optimize fiber deployment for long-term national requirements.

In addition, the firm will develop a Fiberization Implementation Plan, covering financing strategies, public-private partnership models, bankable feasibility studies, geospatial targeting of underserved areas, affordability interventions, and identification of beneficiary segments. The plan will also include multi-layer monitoring frameworks, governance structures, stakeholder-management mechanisms, and an economic-impact analysis highlighting the potential contribution of fiber expansion to Pakistan’s digital economy.

Right-of-Way One-Window Portal

A major regulatory reform component involves the development of Pakistan’s first RoW One-Window Portal, which is expected to drastically reduce approval timelines for fiber deployment. Currently, obtaining the necessary permits often takes over 100 days. The portal aims to cut this to 75 days initially and eventually below 65 days, while harmonizing policies across federal, provincial, local governments, and private housing authorities. The consultancy will also recommend legal amendments to the right-of-way framework and the Pakistan Telecommunication Re-Organization Act to facilitate smoother deployment.

Future-Proofing Infrastructure

To support 4G densification and 5G readiness, the firm will also design a Microwave Administrative Incentive Pricing (AIP) strategy, guiding the transition from microwave-based backhaul to fiber-centric infrastructure.

Team and Timeline

The six-month assignment requires a multidisciplinary team including telecom engineers, policy experts, legal specialists, financial analysts, GIS professionals, software architects, and UI/UX designers. The project will feature robust stakeholder consultations, provincial workshops, investor summits, and a national-level policy launch.

Interested firms must demonstrate at least ten years of experience in large-scale telecom projects and digital governance initiatives, with regulatory expertise and financial capacity to implement such assignments. Associations and joint ventures are permitted under the World Bank’s Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) rules.

Implications for Pakistan’s Digital Future

Experts say the initiative could be a turning point for Pakistan’s connectivity landscape. By systematically mapping and expanding fiber networks while streamlining regulatory processes, Pakistan is poised to accelerate broadband adoption, attract investment, and enhance its competitiveness in the regional digital economy.