Pakistan Finalizes Preparations for 5G Spectrum Auction

Pakistan has completed preparations for the long-awaited auction of 5G spectrum, with the official schedule now finalized. The auction is expected to mark a major milestone in the country’s telecommunications sector, paving the way for the introduction of next-generation mobile connectivity.

The inaugural ceremony for the 5G spectrum auction will take place on March 10 at 9:00 AM. The event will be addressed by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Also scheduled to speak at the ceremony is Hafeez Ur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). In addition, the Director General of Wireless Licensing will present a detailed briefing on the auction process and spectrum allocation.

Following the ceremony, the formal bidding process for the 5G spectrum will begin.

Spectrum Bands to Be Auctioned

A total of 597 MHz of spectrum will be offered during the auction. Among the available frequencies, the 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz bands are considered the most critical for launching high-speed 5G services.

Other bands that will be included in the auction are:

700 MHz

1800 MHz

2100 MHz

2300 MHz

These bands will also support various telecommunications services and enhance network capacity for mobile operators.

Telecom Operators Participating

Three major telecom operators in Pakistan will participate in the auction:

Jazz

Ufone

Zong

Companies will be able to participate in the bidding process online from their offices, ensuring efficiency and transparency.

Auction Method and Requirements

The auction will be conducted using the “clock auction” method, a commonly used mechanism in spectrum allocation worldwide. The process will be carried out through specialized software and will consist of multiple bidding rounds.

Under the auction rules, each telecom operator must acquire at least 100 MHz of spectrum to deploy 5G services effectively.

A Step Toward Next-Generation Connectivity

The 5G spectrum auction is expected to significantly enhance Pakistan’s digital infrastructure. With faster speeds, lower latency, and improved network capacity, 5G technology could enable innovations in sectors such as smart cities, e-commerce, telemedicine, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

If successfully implemented, the rollout of 5G services will represent a major advancement in Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape and support the country’s broader digital transformation goals.