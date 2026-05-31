Pakistan has taken a significant step toward strengthening its digital economy and expanding e-commerce opportunities by finalizing the draft of the country’s Second National E-Commerce Policy. The policy aims to accelerate Pakistan’s access to the global e-commerce market by 2030 and connect domestic businesses with international digital trade networks.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the policy draft was finalized following a comprehensive benchmarking exercise against international best practices and an extensive consultation process. Stakeholders involved in the consultations included e-commerce platforms, financial institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), freelancers, regulatory authorities, and other key industry participants.

Pakistan Finalizes Second National E-Commerce Policy to Accelerate Digital Economy Growth

The policy places strong emphasis on improving interoperability within digital payment systems, expanding logistics infrastructure, and providing modern business facilitation services. It also prioritizes the promotion of cross-border trade, protection of data privacy, prevention of cyber fraud, and enhancement of cybersecurity measures.

To simplify business registration and integration into the digital economy, the government’s effective implementation of the policy’s effective implementationital Onboarding System. In addition, the government will also establish a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

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The Ministry of Commerce stated that it is working closely with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to promote e-commerce development and strengthen cybersecurity initiatives. Furthermore, work is underway on a cross-border e-commerce portal under the Pakistan Single Window initiative. Consultations between the Ministry of Commerce and the State Bank of Pakistan are continuing on various aspects of the project.

The ministry also highlighted that Pakistani sellers have already been provided with facilities and support to conduct business on major global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba. These measures will boost the country’s exports, strengthen digital trade, and create new opportunities for businesses in international markets.

The Second National E-Commerce Policy represents a key milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its economy, enhance digital connectivity, and position local enterprises to compete more effectively in the global digital marketplace.

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