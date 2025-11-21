Pakistan Fast-Tracks Virtual Asset Regulations as PVARA Gains Global Role

In a decisive move highlighting the government’s commitment to building a transparent and regulated digital economy, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue paid his first official visit to the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) on Thursday. The visit marks a new phase in Pakistan’s effort to bring virtual assets, a sector long operating in a grey regulatory space, under a secure, legally defined framework aligned with international best practices.

During the high-level briefing, PVARA’s senior leadership delivered an extensive presentation on the authority’s mandate and roadmap. Officials highlighted the development of Pakistan’s first-ever virtual asset regulatory system, structured through a phased approach aimed at protecting consumers, maintaining financial stability, and supporting innovation that fits national priorities.

A New Architecture for Pakistan’s Digital Future

PVARA, established earlier this year as the country’s first dedicated regulator for virtual assets, has been tasked with designing rules for virtual asset service providers (VASPs), exchanges, digital custodians, and blockchain-backed financial services. The authority briefed the finance minister on three major pillars of its work:

1. Regulatory Framework Development

Officials shared ongoing progress on drafting licensing rules, compliance manuals, monitoring mechanisms, and consumer safeguard protocols. The upcoming framework is expected to address know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, anti-money laundering standards, and risk management for digital asset companies operating in Pakistan.

2. Stakeholder Consultations

Top representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, SECP, FIA, banks, fintech associations, crypto innovators, and international compliance bodies have participated in PVARA’s early consultations. The authority is also working with global advisers to ensure its regulations meet international norms, particularly FATF obligations.

3. Phased Implementation

The authority emphasized that Pakistan’s virtual asset ecosystem must grow in a controlled, transparent, and secure manner. The rollout plan includes a regulatory sandbox, pilot testing for compliant crypto products, and specialized Sharia screenings for Islamic finance–aligned digital assets.

Finance Minister Praises Pace of Work, Orders Rapid Implementation

The Finance Minister praised PVARA’s work since its inception, acknowledging the urgency of the mandate.

The need for regulatory clarity in virtual assets is immediate. Pakistan must safeguard its financial system while enabling new investment and digital growth.

He noted that Pakistan cannot afford ambiguity in a sector that touches financial security, cross-border transactions, and emerging technologies. Clear laws, he said, would also help restore public trust at a time when unregulated digital platforms expose users to fraud and volatility.

The minister instructed his office to remove all administrative delays and extend full institutional support to PVARA, calling the authority a “cornerstone” of Pakistan’s new digital financial architecture.

Strengthening our regulatory institutions is essential for investor confidence. The faster we build these systems, the faster Pakistan can compete globally.

PVARA Says Pakistan Is Taking a Pakistan-First, Responsible-Innovation Approach

PVARA Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to developing regulations built specifically for Pakistan’s economic and social realities.

This is an important national mandate, and we are building it from the ground up with a Pakistan-first approach. Responsible innovation, strong safeguards, and regulatory clarity will guide every step of our work. -PVARA Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib

He emphasized that Pakistan’s digital asset regulation must balance opportunity with caution, especially in a region where crypto adoption is high but legal protections have historically been weak.

The authority says its aim is not only to regulate but also to encourage structured innovation, allowing Pakistan’s young tech talent and fintech sector to participate in a regulated digital economy.

Pakistan Joins Global Policy Table Through WEF Appointment

In a development that further strengthens Pakistan’s global standing, PVARA’s Chairman has joined the World Economic Forum’s Steering Committee on Digital Asset Regulations. The membership places Pakistan directly inside high-level international discussions shaping the future of global digital asset governance.

For Pakistan, this is a significant moment; it signals that the country is not only regulating virtual assets domestically but is also becoming an active voice in shaping emerging global norms. The appointment is expected to help Pakistan accelerate knowledge sharing, adopt global best practices, and attract attention from international investors looking for regulated, stable markets in the region.

Pakistan has one of the world’s largest populations of virtual asset users, yet until 2025, the segment had no centralized regulator. The finance minister’s visit signals that the government now sees digital assets as a strategic economic opportunity, not a fringe activity.

A Step Toward a Modern Financial System

The visit concluded with a joint reaffirmation by the Finance Minister and PVARA leadership. Both sides agreed that the digital asset regulatory framework must remain transparent, secure and well aligned with the national laws.

The coming months, especially the release of Pakistan’s first Virtual Asset Regulatory Framework, will be pivotal. Experts believe the country now stands at a defining moment. If executed well, Pakistan could emerge as one of South Asia’s most promising regulated digital-asset markets.