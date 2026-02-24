Pakistan Firewall Controversy: Rights Curbed, Rs40 Billion Lost, 5G Future at Risk?

The issue surfaced formally during a Senate session where the matter of the social media firewall was raised. Senator Kamran Murtaza questioned reports circulating since the previous day that the firewall had been shut down.

He stated that Rs40 billion had been spent on installing the firewall, and it has now been discontinued; the government must explain who would bear the financial loss. He further pointed out that despite widespread reports regarding its closure, the government had not issued any clarification or denial.

If the firewall has been shut down, then the loss of forty billion rupees will go into whose account? -Senator Kamran Murtaza

As of now, no official statement has been issued at the government level either confirming or rejecting the reports of the firewall’s closure. That concludes what was formally placed on record in the Senate.

The Larger Question: Did the Firewall Fail?

Beyond the parliamentary exchange lies a deeper issue: performance.

Reports circulating alongside the shutdown claims suggest that the firewall “did not produce results”.

That phrase is critical.

If accurate (which appears to be so since, over the last couple of years, the government has been facing severe criticism online for corruption, bad governance and poor policies), it implies that despite a massive financial outlay, the system either failed to achieve its intended policy goals or proved technically ineffective.

Human rights activists had long argued that the firewall’s primary objective was not cybersecurity enhancement but regulation of online speech, specifically to curb dissent and control digital narratives.

Internet Slowdown and Network Bottlenecks

The controversy also intersects with ongoing public frustration over internet performance.

Over the past year, users across Pakistan have reported:

Slower browsing speeds

Increased latency

Delays in accessing global platforms

Periodic service disruptions

From a technical standpoint, large-scale traffic filtering systems, particularly those involving deep packet inspection, can introduce latency at national gateways.

Such systems require traffic to be examined, filtered, and sometimes rerouted. If not engineered at high capacity, they can create network bottlenecks.

Telecom engineers caution that aggressive filtering infrastructure, if layered improperly over international bandwidth routes, may degrade Quality of Service (QoS).

This becomes especially significant in the context of 5G readiness.

Firewall and 5G: A Structural Conflict?

5G networks depend on:

Ultra-low latency

High throughput

Edge computing efficiency

Minimal packet delay

If traffic inspection mechanisms increase processing time at gateway levels, they can conflict with 5G performance benchmarks.

Pakistan has already faced delays in commercial 5G rollout. If national-level filtering infrastructure further constrained bandwidth efficiency, it may have complicated technical preparedness.

This is not yet officially acknowledged, but it is a logical policy tension: can a country pursue ultra-fast connectivity while simultaneously deploying heavy centralized filtering architecture?

The Cost of Silence

Perhaps the most consequential element in this unfolding situation is not the firewall itself, but the absence of clarity.

There has been:

No confirmation of shutdown

No denial

No technical briefing

No fiscal disclosure

No performance audit

In public governance, large infrastructure investments require transparency. The public deserve to know:

The procurement framework

The vendor contracts

The operational benchmarks

The measurable outcomes

Control vs Competitiveness

This debate reflects a broader structural dilemma.

Digital economies thrive on speed, reliability, and open connectivity. At the same time, governments seek regulatory control over online ecosystems. When regulatory architecture interferes with infrastructure performance, the economic cost can outweigh political gains. If the firewall was designed to shape digital narratives but ended up slowing networks and complicating 5G readiness, policymakers now face a strategic crossroads.

Although, the irony is hard to ignore. It appears to be a lose-lose situation for the public. First, the government’s firewall policy was widely criticized for undermining constitutional protections, including freedom of expression and the public’s right to open access to the internet, while also affecting economic activity tied to digital connectivity. Now, reports suggest that taxpayers’ hard-earned money may have been wasted if the Rs40 billion firewall failed to deliver results.

If both the rights impact and the financial cost are confirmed, the episode would represent not just a policy miscalculation but a dual burden on citizens: restricted access on one hand and fiscal loss on the other.

The introduction of the firewall had already raised serious questions about the government’s financial judgment and technological competence. Now, reports of its shutdown add another chapter to the chronicles of costly policy failures.

Until the government provides clear answers, the firewall controversy will remain not just a political dispute but a test of fiscal accountability and digital governance maturity.