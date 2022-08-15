Pakistan First Electric Car Unveiled Today- Will be Launched in 2024

Pakistan has started adopting futuristic technology and in an effort to do so, Pakistan first electric car was launched yesterday. This car dubbed as NUR-E 75 is the first ever locally produced electric car that is manufactured by Distinguished Innovation, Collaboration & Entrepreneurship (DICE) Foundation, NDU university, NCA, Sir Syed University of Engineering and private sector. The launch event was held at the independence Day of Pakistan making the population of Pakistan proud.

Though the NUR-E-75 is unveiled but it will be made available to public in 2024. Coming to the collective efforts, the battery pack was developed at NED University of Engineering and Technology, which is equipped with advanced features. The built of car is at perfection due to which it can be exported. The chargers of these vehicles are developed by Sir Syed University of Engineering. The university is also working on making fast chargers to reduce charging time.

The best thing is that all the components are developed in Pakistan and the overall design is created by National College of Arts. Coming to its specifications, the car is capable of covering a distance of 210km at a speed of 120 kmph after charging for eight hours via a 220V connection.

Dice Foundation Chairman Dr Khurshid Qureshi tagged this car as “Made in Pakistan” as a milestone for the country’s economic stability.

“The revolution of electric vehicles is making its way in the global auto industry and Pakistan has also taken the first step in this regard. This project would end all the economic challenges of the country.”

He also said that the this local production of commercial product will also get some capital that can be raised through Series A, B and C rounds of funding.

Initially the team has presented an initial prototype of a five-seater hatchback, in future the are planning to produce a sedan and SUVs.

No doubt its a great step as in future mass production of the the car will make environment clean from pollution and will save the foreign exchange spent on fuel imports. If we keep on adopting futuristic technologies, it will be able to come at par with developed countries due to which domestic economic stability will be easily achieved.

