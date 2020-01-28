Pakistan First Electric Vehicle: Boosts Pollution-Free Transport Facilities

He further added that fully-electrical three-wheeler vehicle is eco-friendly, low-price and the money which is used for oil importation will be reduced, so it will serve the country in one way or the other way.

The battery of these vehicles have a EcoRik Li-Ion Battery, with powering 48V, 125Ah, and 6kwh. It will be charged in 5 hours, and once the Rickshaw gets charged it can drive for 125 Km. The vehicle will run on 70 per cent less cost compared to its fuel-based counterpart.

The adviser said:

From low running costs to being environment-friendly, introduction of electric vehicles in the country would also help cut oil import bill, yield countless benefits for environment, people’s overall lifestyle and the way our cities look.

According to adviser, the EV policy and economic incentives will also be extended to the auto manufacturing sector in order to produce electric vehicles locally.

Recommended Reading: Technological Revolution: Electronic Vehicles on the horizon