Pakistan Freelancers Earns $216.78 Million in First Half of FY22

According to the Ministry of Information, Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T), in the Fiscal Year 2022, freelancers have generated a $216.788 million in export earnings from July It is a 16.74 percent rise from the last year’s earning of the same period ($185.698 million).

According to the data provided by MIT&T freelancers earned $ 163.881 million from IT-related projects and $52.907 from non-IT gigs.

With the 16.74 percent increase in the export earnings, Syed Amin Ul Haq has urged the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to take all the necessary measures to meet the IT exports objectives. He further stressed that the for the realization of Prime Minister dream of Digital Pakistan, it is of prime importance to promote all aspects of information and technology and to integrate them in the system such that it is connected with the youth.

In the prevailing Pandemic conditions, MIT&T is playing a vital role. According to the Minister Amin Ul Haq their efficiencies and efforts have paid off and a decrease in the number of COVID cases is noted. The MIT&T has facilitated the different organizations to offer online or remote working.

Other than this the government’s different incentives and and projects have improved the Pakistan’s IT industry ‘s capability and capacity; which has ultimately improved the overall industry growth rate.

