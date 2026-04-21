Pakistan Freelancers Generate Record $856M Despite Connectivity Issues

Pakistan’s freelance sector has recorded a remarkable surge in foreign exchange earnings, contributing over $850 million to the national economy by the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year 2025–26, even as persistent internet disruptions and electricity load shedding continue to pose challenges.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows that freelancers in the computer and IT services sector generated $856 million during the July–March period, marking a significant increase from $567 million reported in the same period last year. This reflects a robust growth of approximately 50 percent, translating into an additional $289 million in inflows.

Industry stakeholders attribute this growth to the expanding freelance workforce and ongoing skill development initiatives across the country. Ibrahim Amin of the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) noted that hundreds of thousands of individuals trained through public sector programs and non-governmental initiatives are entering the global freelancing market each month.

He highlighted the critical role played by institutions such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Pakistan Software Export Board, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council in fostering a supportive ecosystem for freelancers.

However, Amin cautioned that infrastructure challenges continue to hinder the sector’s full potential. He urged authorities and internet service providers to ensure uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity nationwide, emphasizing that a stable digital environment is essential for sustaining growth in the gig economy.

Pakistan’s freelance workforce is already among the largest in the world. According to the Asian Development Bank, the country is home to over 2.37 million freelancers, placing it among the top global markets in terms of workforce size.

To mitigate connectivity issues, industry representatives have proposed the introduction of satellite-based internet solutions to reduce reliance on submarine cables, which are often prone to faults and disruptions. Such measures, they argue, would provide a more resilient infrastructure for digital workers.

Looking ahead, stakeholders remain optimistic about the transformative potential of next-generation connectivity. The anticipated rollout of 5G technology is expected to significantly enhance internet speeds and reliability, boosting productivity for freelancers, content creators, and other online professionals across Pakistan.

Despite ongoing structural challenges, the sector’s strong performance underscores its growing importance as a key contributor to Pakistan’s export earnings and digital economy.

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