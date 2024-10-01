Pakistan Gears Up for 5G Spectrum Auction

The government of Pakistan is moving forward with its plans to introduce 5G technology to the country. The financial bids of five international consultants, selected to provide consultancy services for the 5G spectrum auction, will be opened on October 3, 2024.

The auction is expected to be completed by April 2025, paving the way for the release of IMT Spectrum and the subsequent enhancement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan.

A Competitive Field of Consultants

A total of eleven international consultants and joint ventures (JVs) submitted expressions of interest (EOI) for the consultancy services. After a rigorous evaluation process, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) shortlisted ten firms, including Aetha Consulting Limited, Detecon Consulting FZ-LLC, Frontier Economics Limited, Kom Konsult (Private) Limited, and National Economic Research Associates Inc.

Scope of Consultancy Services

The selected consultants will be tasked with providing expert advice on various aspects of the 5G spectrum auction. Their responsibilities will include:

Policy Recommendations: Advising on necessary policy actions and reforms to promote infrastructure investment, broadband proliferation, and business sustainability.

Spectrum Allocation: Comparing Pakistan’s existing spectrum assignments with regional practices and suggesting a phased approach to auctioning paired and unpaired spectrum in different bands.

Pricing and Payment: Determining per MHz spectrum prices in USD and PKR, along with future projections and innovative payment options.

Health and Safety: Suggesting recommendations to limit human exposure to electromagnetic fields and mitigate health hazards associated with denser 5G networks.

The consultancy services will play a vital role in ensuring a successful and transparent 5G spectrum auction in Pakistan. By leveraging the expertise of these international firms, the government aims to create a conducive environment for the deployment of 5G technology and drive digital transformation in the country.