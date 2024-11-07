Pakistan Gears Up for a Greener Future with New Electric Vehicles Policy

According to Industries and Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan is gearing up to launch a new electric vehicles (EV) policy by the end of November. This policy will be a part of a comprehensive effort to boost eco-friendly transportation, reduce costly fuel imports, and fight severe air pollution in urban areas. As we all know, Pakistan has become one of the world’s most polluted countries. It has been facing tremendous challenges in enhancing air quality. Around 23% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions arise from road transportation, which heavily depends on imported fossil fuels and contributes greatly to health risks for citizens. Sources claim that the new Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy will be announced by November 30.

Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy Will Be Announced By Nov End

The upcoming EV policy is based on the National Electric Vehicles Policy (NEVP) introduced in 2019. The policy’s ambitious target is to shift Pakistan’s transportation sector toward electric mobility. The NEVP aims for electric vehicles to make up 30% of passenger and heavy-duty vehicle sales by 2030 and increase to 90% by 2040. This November, the government will launch a second phase to rev adoption through incentives, infrastructure, and investments. It will undoubtedly create a robust market for eco-friendly transportation.

Minister Hussain, speaking at an electric bike exhibition in Islamabad, underlined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to reducing fuel reliance and carbon emissions. PM Shehbaz has reportedly allocated $14.29 million (Rs4 billion) to endow the EV transition. Among the initiatives, the government will provide subsidies for electric two-wheelers. Moreover, it will distribute 100 e-bikes to top-performing students, motivating the younger generation to adopt sustainable transport. Furthermore, the government aims to establish 10,000 EV charging stations by 2030. Additionally, Pakistan has started exporting locally manufactured electric three-wheelers, highlighting its capacity for green innovation and international competitiveness.

For all those unaware, Chinese EV giant BYD, backed by Warren Buffett, recently entered the Pakistani market. BYD’s plans align with Pakistan’s ambitious goals. The company indicates that up to 50% of all vehicles bought by 2030 will be electrified. With government backing and private sector investment, Pakistan aims to provide a greener, more sustainable transportation future.

