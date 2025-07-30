Pakistan Govt Approves Country’s First-Ever AI Policy

The federal cabinet has approved the country’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, envisaging the embrace of AI by appreciating human intelligence and stimulating a hybrid intelligence ecosystem for equitable, responsible, and transparent use of AI.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the federal cabinet meeting, which accorded approval to the country’s first AI policy, drafted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Currently, less than 10% of the workforce working in computing and IT is skilled in AI and Allied Technologies. The aim of the policy is to train 1 million new and existing IT graduates in high-impact applied skills in AI and Allied Technologies by using sustainable models for imparting education by 2027.

To achieve this, at least 10,000 new trainers will be required to impart high-impact AI & Allied Technologies education.

The policy framework is envisaged to provide a complete AI-enabling ecosystem in Pakistan, covering all aspects of awareness, skill development, standardization, and ethical use.

Through the challenges and gaps, the policy lays a fundamental framework driven through a pillar-based approach, driven through the developmental journey of AI adoption and proliferation using agile and all-inclusive models incrementally.

These drivers are:

1st Pillar: Enabling AI through Awareness and Readiness

The first pillar will focus on societal preparation in becoming increasingly aware of the potential benefits of AI, deployment requirements, and adopting measures for establishing readiness towards AI adoption. Targeted interventions achieve this in meeting the societal gaps. The interventions include awareness proliferation programs related to AI, improving the quality of R&D in AI through applied research, and further enhancing the footprint in AI through fiscal/logistical support, curriculum development, and review of existing coursework to make it more relevant to global demand and best practices.

Furthermore, the upskilling of the current workforce shall be done through bootcamps and high-impact short courses using Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platforms. The initiative aims to meet the societal gaps of Awareness and Adaptation Challenges (G1).

2nd Pillar: AI Market Enablement

The second pillar will help organize matters related to establishing an ecosystem to facilitate the development and deployment of AI. This includes steps taken to address the identified societal challenges, including Awareness and Adaptation Challenges (G1), Data Standardization and Accessibility (G2), and Computational Needs (G3).

3rd Pillar: Building Progressive & Trusted Environment

The third pillar focuses on the interventions necessary for building a progressive and trusted environment where the personal data of citizens and the data of organizations are protected. This section addresses Awareness and Adaptation Challenges (G1) and Ethical Challenges (G4) to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI and associated technologies.

4th Pillar: Transformation & Evolution

This pillar focuses on developing roadmaps for each sector of society, including governance, so the necessary evolution toward AI adoption can be achieved. During the process, several interventions are highlighted to facilitate this transformation, including industrial transformation and sandboxing. In addition, this driver will assist us in addressing Awareness and Adaptation Challenges (G1) and Data Standardization and Accessibility (G2)

The National AI Targets

Navigating through the policy drivers, the National AI Targets reflect the needs and concerns which will be addressed through subsequent policy interventions with a definite yet simple approach, presenting a bandwagon of tangible opportunities having the following attributes:

a. The proposed targets are highly focused and inclusive.

b. The said targets are simple, realistic, and achievable.

c. The targets offer a reasonable amount of time for initiation and achieving desired results with impact registration.

d. The offered targets can be reviewed quantifiably.

e. As explained later in the document, special consideration is given to agility for implementing different programs, so a holistic approach toward AI adoption could be exercised.

f. The targets are based on the international developmental agenda for AI and best practices, which will allow recognition of Pakistan on the global front.