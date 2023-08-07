Pakistan Govt Launches ‘Beep’: A WhatsApp Alternative For Enhanced Security

An alternative to WhatsApp has emerged with the launch of Pakistan’s first messaging app. The app, named “Beep Pakistan,” was inaugurated by Federal Minister for IT, Syed Aminul Haq during a ceremony.

Beep Pakistan is a local chat application equipped with audio and video capabilities similar to WhatsApp. Furthermore, users will be able to set up conference calls on the app. Initially, the app will be exclusive to specific government officials. though, Minister Aminul Haq mentioned that following one month of trial use, all government officers and employees will be able to use the app.

Primary Purpose of Developing Beep:

The primary purpose of the app is to ensure the protection of important official conversations among government personnel. Syed Aminul Haq emphasized that the data accessed on the app will be stored in Pakistan so that there is no danger of data breach from external powers. Thus, it will prove to be beneficial, especially for state officials.

Aminul Haq further stated that after one year of successful use, the app will be made available for public use. The Minister received a standing ovation from attendees of the ceremony, recognizing his exceptional service in the field of information and communication technology during his three-year tenure.

Alongside this, a new and modern web version of the e-office was also launched by Syed Aminul Haq. These apps were developed under the National Information Technology Board’s (NITB) Smart e-Office initiative.

