Pakistan Govt. Launches Pakistan’s First Environment-Friendly E-Bike

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Pakistan’s first environment-friendly electric bike in Islamabad. Speaking at the launching event, PM highlighted the importance to focus attention on the promotion of electric vehicles to decrease air pollution in large cities where the pollution has hit harmful levels, the E-bike will help in controlling pollution.

“Lahore’s current level of air pollution would reduce a human’s life expectancy by 11 years,” Prime Minister Khan said.

Also Read: Female Security App Lyzil Launched- Shouldn’t it be free?

Pakistan Govt. Ready Launches Pakistan’s First Environment-Friendly E-Bike

He added that government policy on electric vehicles is part of the clean and green Pakistan program, with the planting of trees and the creation of new national parks to boost the green environment. The Prime Minister complained that Pakistan had the lowest percentage of forests and that we had shrunk from the British forest footprint after the partition.

He remarked that the cities are increasing because the population is growing. Further, he added that the government is developing strategies for main cities to avoid their growth and tackle the pollution problem.

The E-bike is being produced by a Pakistani company, Jolta Electric, which is being considered as an important move to electrify the automobile sector in the country. The E-bike is energy efficient and requires little maintenance in several different versions including a scooter and sportbike.

Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025 was approved last year by the incumbent administration, which includes plans to create a healthy market in electric vehicles with a 30 and 90 percent share in passenger vehicles and trucks by 2030 and 2040, respectively.

You may be also interested in: edotco wins “Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of The Year” Award by Frost & Sullivan For Fifth Year Running



