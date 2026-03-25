Pakistan Govt Prepares App to Limit Petrol and Diesel Usage

The federal government is moving forward with a plan to introduce a mobile application aimed at limiting petrol and diesel usage through a quota-based system as authorities explore ways to manage rising fuel demand.

According to sources, the proposed app will require users to register using their vehicle registration number and national identity card details. Once registered, consumers will be assigned a fixed daily quota of fuel based on usage patterns and overall availability. Purchases will be restricted within these predefined limits.

Officials say the initiative is part of a broader effort to regulate consumption, following an internal review that showed a continued increase in petroleum usage over the past year despite elevated fuel prices. The digital mechanism is expected to help streamline distribution and discourage excessive consumption.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-i-Sadr to discuss the proposal. The meeting will also cover plans to involve provincial governments in sharing the financial burden of fuel subsidies.

Sources indicate that the federal government has already spent around Rs 100 billion on fuel subsidies to support consumers nationwide. With fiscal pressure increasing, authorities are now considering a cost-sharing model with provinces to sustain relief measures.

The prime minister is expected to brief the president on both the app-based quota system and the broader subsidy framework. While the proposal is still under consideration, it reflects a shift towards controlled and technology-driven fuel management.

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