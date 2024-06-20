Pakistan Haj Mission Debunks Baseless Social Media Rumors About Haj Pilgrims

Several rumors have been circulating on social media that Pakistani pilgrims were left helpless in Mashair during the pilgrimage. These claims created extreme panic and confusion among the public. In an official statement, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan advised the public to rely on authentic sources for accurate information, dismissing the baseless rumors circulating on social media about the Haj pilgrims. This announcement seeks to reassure the public and reinforce trust in the Pakistan Haj Mission. The PHM highlighted that they only rely on the information provided by the Saudi government and suggested people disregard such unfounded rumors.

Pakistan Haj Mission Dismisses Baseless Rumours About Haj Pilgrims

Director General of Pakistan Haj Mission (PHM), Abdul Wahab Soomro, has firmly denied the allegations about Pakistani pilgrims being left helpless in Mashair. He underscored that the videos circulating on social media lack verification of their authenticity, date, and year. He stated:

“The authenticity of videos being circulated on social media in this regard could not be verified. Even their date and year could also not be confirmed,”

Soomro underscored that the PHM relies on verified information provided by the Saudi government. He confirmed that a total of nine deaths of Pakistanis had occurred in Mashair by 4 pm on June 18. Four in Mina, three in Arafat, and two in Muzdalifah.

The Haj pilgrimage in 2024 faced exceptional challenges due to extreme heat and harsh weather conditions, with temperatures soaring up to 50°C. Director General Abdul Wahab Soomro confirmed that the Pakistan Haj Mission (PHM) receives and verifies reports of deaths before taking any required actions. The Saudi government has enforced a comprehensive system for burials and funeral prayers in Haramain. Moreover, provisions are made to repatriate the deceased pilgrim’s body to Pakistan if asked by the heirs.

Stay aware of verified updates from the Pakistan Haj Mission and avoid spreading unverified information that can cause undue panic and bafflement among the public.