Pakistan Hits 181 Million Mobile and 100 Million Broadband Subscribers

Pakistan’s take-up of mobile and broadband subscribers has crossed 181 million and 100 million respectively. The figures were collected by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Last Monday marked the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD). Its role is to bridge societies and raising awareness for the information communication technologies allowing users to explore the possibilities of ICT.

PTA also highlighted that the figure for teledensity of Pakistan has reached 85 percent. Teledensity is classed as telephone connections for every hundred individuals living in the same vicinity. The total broadband subscribers in Pakistan are currently counted at 100 million, making it one of the ‘lowest rates in the region’. Covid 19 has proven that the demand for ICT is not wavering.

The PTA is gearing up for Pakistan to get commercial ready for 5G by 2022 and 2023. It has spent over 20 billion rupees on internet and connectivity projects, but despite this, internet quality remains the lowest in South Asia. Concerns are that this could affect the future of the educational system, especially students who faced huge troubles during the pandemic in their online classes sessions.

