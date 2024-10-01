Pakistan Honored as ‘Tech Destination of the Year’ at GITEX Global 2024

Pakistan’s burgeoning technology industry has received international recognition at GITEX Global 2024, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology exhibitions. The country’s Tech Destination Pakistan initiative, represented by the Pakistan Software Export Board, was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Tech Destination of the Year’ at the event.

Held in Dubai, UAE, GITEX Global showcased groundbreaking innovations in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, and sustainable technology. The exhibition attracted a diverse range of participants, including tech giants, startups, investors, and industry leaders from around the globe.

Pakistan’s presence at GITEX 2024 Global underscored its growing reputation as a global technology hub. With a thriving IT/ITeS sector that exports services to 170 countries, Pakistan offers a compelling value proposition, providing services at up to 70% lower operational costs compared to North America.

The recognition as ‘Tech Destination of the Year’ is a testament to Pakistan’s technological advancements and its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration. The award highlights the country’s potential to become a major player in the global technology landscape.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication, expressed her delight at the announcement, stating, “This partnership highlights our commitment to innovation, technology, and global collaboration. We look forward to showcasing Pakistan’s brilliant tech talent and tremendous potential in this prestigious platform.”

The award serves as a catalyst for further growth and development of Pakistan’s technology industry. It will encourage investment, attract global talent, and solidify the country’s position as a preferred destination for technology-related businesses.

As Pakistan continues to make strides in the field of technology, the ‘Tech Destination of the Year’ recognition is a significant milestone. It reinforces the country’s reputation as a dynamic and innovative player in the global technology landscape.