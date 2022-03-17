Pakistan Imported Smartphones of Worth $1.411 Billion in Eight Months from July 2021 to Feb 2022

The smartphone is the need of the hour. Now it is not a luxury but a basic necessity. There are so many models, brands, colors, and varieties of smartphones available in the market. People buy them as per their requirements and price range. Pakistan is the country of millions of people, and they buy mobiles on daily basis. Unfortunately, the mobile phones we have are imported. It is because there are no to very less manufacturing and assembly units for mobiles in Pakistan. According to the stats, the total import of mobiles in the country has increased in the recent eight months.

$1.411 Billion Worth Mobiles Imported in Pakistan

Despite the rise in domestic manufacturing, our country imported cell phones valued at $1.411 billion. That too in the first eight months (July to February) of 2021-22. It means the growth is up 7.63 percent from $1.311 billion the previous year (PBS).

The net telecom shipments into the country climbed by 15.33 % during this review period (July-February) 2021-22. It rises from $1.619 billion from July to February 2020-21 to $1.868 billion from July to February 2021-22.

Stats of Mobile Import

According to the PBS statistics, mobile phone shipments into Pakistan declined by 21.45% this February, remaining at $141.207 million, down from $179.765 million this January.

Mobile phone sales fell 19.69% year over year to $175.821 million in the previous year (February 2021), relative to $175.821 million in February 2020.

When contrasted to the imports of $228.712 million in January 2022, total telecom imports in Pakistan declined by 5.48% in February 2022. They remained at $216.171 million. The total telecom imports fell 8.89% year over year to $237.257 million the previous year (February 2021), relative to $237.257 million in February 2021.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, domestic manufacturing plants produced/assembled 1.53 million smartphone devices in January 2022, compared to 0.14 million legally imported in January 2022.

