Pakistan improves ranking in Global Innovation Index 2021

The Global Innovation Index (GII) is an evaluation of economies throughout the globe based on their ability to innovate. Pakistan achieved 99th spot out of a total of 132 countries that participated in the GII 2021.

Pakistan’s current ranking of 99 is the highest it has ever achieved. Pakistan was ranked 105 in 2019 before dropping two places to 107 in 2020.

“While the new Global Innovation Tracker tracks the most recent global innovation trends, this issue also looks at the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on innovation.”

In a statement, the organization stated, “The overall formula for assessing an economy’s inventive capacity and production gives clarity for decision makers in government, business, and elsewhere as they look ahead to adopting policies that empower their people to innovate and create more effectively.”

According to the report, Pakistan surpassed lower-middle-income countries on four fronts: institutions, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs, and creative outputs.

Pakistan also outperformed the Central and Southern Asian countries in the four areas listed earlier.

The Global Innovation Index focuses on the premise that innovation is a critical component of economic success. It has proven itself as a reliable indicator of innovation and a “tool for action” that economies may use to direct their own innovation strategies.