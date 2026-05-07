Pakistan Is Finally Allowing In-Flight Internet, Here Is How It Will Work

Pakistan in-flight internet is no longer a distant ambition. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has made a principled decision to allow internet and mobile services on aircraft and has already prepared a formal license framework to make it happen.

The PTA has drafted a licence for In-Flight Telecommunication Satellite Services and released it for public consultation. Stakeholders, including airlines, satellite operators, and telecom companies, have until May 31, 2026, to submit their proposals and recommendations. Once consultation concludes and the licence is finalised, Pakistan will formally join the growing list of countries where passengers can browse, stream, and communicate while airborne.

For the millions of Pakistanis who have sat through long domestic and international flights with no connectivity, watching the minutes tick by in an enforced digital blackout, the development is significant.

What the Licence Actually Permits

The licence framework covers the provision of in-flight telecommunication satellite services, using satellite connectivity to deliver both internet access and mobile telecommunication services to passengers and crew aboard aircraft operating in Pakistani airspace or registered in Pakistan.

In practical terms, this means passengers will be able to use in-flight Wi-Fi for browsing, messaging, and data services and potentially make or receive mobile calls, subject to one important condition.

Mobile services are conditional upon reaching an altitude of 3,000 metres. Below that threshold, in-flight mobile connectivity cannot be activated. This is a standard international condition designed to prevent interference with ground-based mobile networks during takeoff, landing, and low-altitude flight phases, the same approach used by regulators in Europe, the Gulf, and Southeast Asia.

In-Flight Connectivity, Key Conditions at a Glance

Condition Detail Licence fee $10,000 Licence duration 10 years, renewable Spectrum fee Not applicable for now, future revision possible Mobile service activation altitude 3,000 metres minimum Service commencement deadline Within 12 months of licence issuance PTA certificate Mandatory before starting service Consultation deadline May 31, 2026

Who Can Apply and What They Must Comply With

The licence framework sets clear eligibility and compliance conditions for any operator wishing to provide in-flight connectivity services in Pakistan.

Satellite operator registration with the Pakistan Satellite and Orbital Resources Board (PSARB) is mandatory, ensuring that all satellite infrastructure used for in-flight services operates within Pakistan’s regulatory framework rather than outside it.

International bandwidth, the satellite capacity used to deliver internet connectivity on aircraft, must be obtained from a locally licensed Long Distance International (LDI) operator. This condition ensures that the international data flow passes through Pakistan’s formal telecom infrastructure rather than bypassing it entirely through foreign satellite capacity.

Data storage and processing must be located within Pakistan. This is a data localization requirement that ensures passenger data generated during in-flight connectivity sessions, browsing activity, usage logs, and related information are stored on Pakistani soil and subject to Pakistani law rather than held exclusively by foreign satellite operators.

User data privacy and security must be guaranteed under the terms of the licence, a baseline condition that aligns with Pakistan’s broader data protection framework.

Equipment must be PTA-approved. The use of any telecom equipment not explicitly cleared by the PTA is prohibited. This ensures that all hardware used in in-flight connectivity systems meets Pakistan’s technical and security standards.

Service quality must meet international standards, preventing operators from offering a degraded experience that falls below the benchmarks established by international aviation and telecommunications bodies.

Licence transfer requires prior PTA approval. Any change of ownership or transfer of the licence to another party must be cleared by the PTA before it takes effect, preventing informal transfers that could circumvent the regulatory framework.

Full Licence Conditions Summary

Requirement Detail Satellite operator registration PSARB registration mandatory International bandwidth source Must be from local LDI licensee Data storage and processing Must be within Pakistan User data privacy Must be guaranteed Equipment approval PTA-approved equipment only Service quality Must meet international standards Licence transfer Prior PTA approval required Service start deadline Within 12 months of licence grant

Why This Matters And Why It Has Taken This Long

Pakistan is a relatively late mover on in-flight connectivity. Airlines operating in the Gulf, Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America have offered in-flight Wi-Fi for years. Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad, all of which operate flights to and from Pakistan, offer connectivity on many of their routes. But Pakistani-registered aircraft and domestic flights have operated without any formal regulatory framework to enable it.

The absence of a licence framework has been the primary barrier. Without a defined regulatory pathway, no operator could commercially launch in-flight connectivity services in Pakistan, regardless of the technical capability to do so. The PTA’s draft licence removes that barrier.

The commercial opportunity is real. Pakistan International Airlines operates both domestic and international routes. Private carriers, including AirSial and Serene Air, serve domestic passengers on routes where in-flight connectivity would be a meaningful competitive differentiator. And as Pakistan’s business travel and overseas traveller segments grow, demand for connected flights will only increase.

The Starlink Angle

The timing of this licence framework is not disconnected from broader satellite internet developments. Starlink, SpaceX’s low-earth orbit satellite internet service, has been expanding its aviation offering globally and is already used for in-flight connectivity by multiple international airlines. Starlink Aviation delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity that is significantly better than the older geostationary satellite systems that dominated early in-flight Wi-Fi.

Pakistan recently granted Starlink a landing rights licence for ground-based operations. The in-flight connectivity framework, with its PSARB registration requirement and LDI bandwidth condition, creates a pathway, albeit one with localisation conditions, through which Starlink Aviation or similar services could potentially operate on Pakistani-registered aircraft.

What Happens Next

The consultation period runs until May 31, 2026. Stakeholders, airlines, satellite operators, LDI licensees, and telecom companies have until that date to submit written proposals and recommendations to the PTA.

Following consultation, the PTA will finalise the licence terms and begin accepting applications. Once a licence is granted, the operator has 12 months to commence services, meaning the earliest realistic timeline for actual in-flight connectivity on Pakistani aircraft is mid-to-late 2027, assuming the consultation and licensing process moves efficiently.