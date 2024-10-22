Pakistan Inches Closer Towards 5G Rollout

In a major step towards launching 5G, the Government of Pakistan has finally hired a US-based consultancy firm, National Economic Research Associates Inc. (NERA). The firm was selected for its strong technical expertise in 5G technology and lowest financial bid of $0.75 million. Afterward, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) to NERA, which was accepted by the latter today. The consultancy will play a vital role in facilitating the release of the IMT spectrum for improving Pakistan’s next-generation mobile broadband services (NGMS).

NERA is tasked with conducting a detailed analysis of the existing spectrum allocations in Pakistan and comparing them with regional standards. Moreover, the firm will identify gaps and also recommend a phased auction of paired spectrum in the 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz bands, as well as unpaired spectrum in the 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz bands.

Their findings will include the spectrum valuation report and future price projections for the upcoming three years. In addition, the firm will also provide recommendations on innovative payment options like flexible installment plans.

NERA is expected to deliver its valuation report within one month, laying the groundwork for the 5G spectrum auction planned for completion by April 2025. The consultancy’s efforts hold significance in ensuring a competitive, phased spectrum auction that aligns with global standards while meeting local market demands.

Moreover, you can visit the link mentioned below, if you want to know the detailed information about the 5G technology in Pakistan.

https://www.phoneworld.com.pk/5g-in-pakistan-all-you-need-to-know/