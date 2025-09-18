Pakistan Internet Users to Face Slow Speeds for Weeks Due to Cable Breaks

Pakistan’s sluggish internet speeds came under fire in parliament as officials revealed that multiple submarine cables had been cut off the coast of Yemen, disrupting connectivity nationwide.

The disclosure was made during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Ameenul Haq, which was specially convened at the Islamabad IT Park.

Lawmakers Press for Answers

Committee member Sadiq Memon raised the issue of slow and unstable service that has left millions frustrated.

“If three new cables are coming, then why are internet problems still here?” he asked pointedly.

Four to Five Cables Damaged

The Secretary of IT and Telecom admitted that the problem was more serious than previously reported.

“Not one or two, but four to five submarine cables have been damaged near Yemen,” he told lawmakers. “Two of those cables directly serving Pakistan have been affected.”

He added that companies had diverted traffic through alternate routes but admitted speeds were suffering as a result. Full restoration, he warned, could take four to five weeks because repairs require specialized ships.

Pakistan Slow Internet Speed: New Cables on the Horizon

Despite the current crisis, officials tried to reassure the committee.

Three new submarine cables are scheduled to land in Pakistan within the next 12 to 18 months, boosting direct connectivity with Europe.

Formal agreements for these cables have already been signed, according to the ministry.

The outages highlight Pakistan’s dependence on a handful of international links for its digital backbone. Internet slowdowns have disrupted online work, education, and e-commerce, drawing anger from businesses and users alike.

Analysts warn that unless Pakistan builds greater redundancy and speeds up recovery mechanisms, “Pakistan slow internet speed” risks becoming a recurring headline, damaging investor confidence in the digital economy.

For now, users may have little choice but to wait weeks for service to stabilise, even as officials promise a stronger, more resilient network in the future.

