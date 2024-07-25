Pakistan Introduces Digital Visas for Business & Tourism

In a landmark move, Pakistan has launched a digital visa system, facilitating citizens from 126 countries to visit for business and tourism without needing traditional visas. The federal cabinet under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved this initiative. Digital Visas aim to simplify travel and boost the economy.

Key Highlights of the Digital Visas

Digital Accessibility : Citizens from 126 countries can now apply for visas online, facilitating entry processes.

: Citizens from 126 countries can now apply for visas online, facilitating entry processes. Quick Processing : Visas will be issued within 24 hours via an electronic travel authorization form.

: Visas will be issued within 24 hours via an electronic travel authorization form. Economic Boost: By facilitating entry for businesspeople and tourists, Pakistan aims to boost foreign investment and tourism.

Government’s Vision

During the cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing the ease of doing business in Pakistan. He spotlighted a recent inter-ministerial consensus on embracing a more flexible visa policy to entice investment and tourism. This new visa system will undergo final approval, marking a considerable shift in how Pakistan engages with the global community. Free visas will be offered to tourists and businesspeople via this process. It will improve Pakistan’s appeal as a travel destination.

To support this initiative, Pakistan aims to set up e-gates at nine major airports and Gwadar port. The first phase will cover Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports. Moreover, it will ensure efficient processing for incoming travelers. It is pertinent to mention here that this forward-thinking approach will position Pakistan as a more accessible and attractive destination for global travelers and investors. By adopting digital solutions, the country aims to improve its international image and boost economic growth. The e-gates implementation and fast visa processing highlight Pakistan’s commitment to modernization and global integration. It facilitates travel and strengthens Pakistan’s standing on the world stage.

Additionally, the cabinet approved setting up special courts under the SECP Act 1997, signing an MoU between Pakistan and Denmark, and expanding the number of members on the Privatization Commission Board. Stay tuned for more updates about this transformative shift in Pakistan’s travel landscape, as Pakistan opens its doors wider to the world.

