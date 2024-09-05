Pakistan Introduces VPN Registration Amidst Internet Disruptions

For months, Pakistanis have been grappling with slow internet connectivity as well as blocks on social media. In reaction to these disturbances, the government reportedly introduced a VPN registration program. In a “one-window” operation hosted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Software Export Board, this initiative is being taken to ensure uninterrupted & secure online operations of certain entities.

VPNs are mainly being registered to “support software companies, call centers/flights (freelancers), banks/stock exchange companies and foreign missions”, establishes the PTA. They say this will guarantee “legal, safe and consistent” online practices for these organizations. The program is live & work in progress aligned with MoIT and P@SHA.

Since 2020, more than over twenty thousand IP addresses have already been registered for VPN use as per the government. They also have a website (https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk/) for users to register their VPNs in an attempt to prevent the service from being blocked when internet calls are heavy, like during elections or holidays.

Yet this scheme rings alarms about government-objectives. There have been significant internet disruptions in Pakistan. Internet speeds have dropped by up to 40% since July compared with normal levels, the report said. In addition, messaging services including WhatsApp have also faltered in transmitting documents, especially or simply written words; pictures and even voice notes.

Experts in digital rights think the government may be trailing a firewall – where it monitors internet traffic but could also control access to certain sites. The government has denied these charges.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology asked the government to provide more details by August 15. The request proves continued examination by a panel of internet cuts and a new VPN sign-up scheme.

In Pakistan, it has only exacerbated these questions regarding whether businesses deserve online protection and at what expense information should remain accessible to all citizens. The VPN registration is a certificate for business continuity, but combined with the broader context of internet disruptions — it gives rise to concerns over online freedom in Pakistan.