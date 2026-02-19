Pakistan Invites Apple and Samsung, But Can Mobile Manufacturing Really Take Off?

Pakistan is taking an ambitious step toward building a domestic electronics industry and strengthening mobile manufacturing in Pakistan. The government has announced plans to invite leading global companies, including Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics, to establish manufacturing plants in Pakistan.

The move is being positioned as a major push to generate employment, attract foreign investment, and enable technology transfer, while turning Pakistan into a potential regional hub for mobile phones and electronic devices.

But while the announcement has sparked optimism, the bigger question remains: is mobile manufacturing in Pakistan truly viable at scale, and what will it take to convince global giants to invest?

Mobile & Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2026–33 Nears Approval

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The meeting reviewed and finalized the Mobile & Electronic Devices Manufacturing Policy 2026–33, which is now ready to be presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for formal approval.

Federal Secretary for Industries and Production Saif Anjum and CEO EDB Hammad Mansoor were also present, along with other senior officials involved in shaping Pakistan’s industrial direction.

Haroon Akhtar Khan described the policy as a milestone initiative that could strengthen Pakistan’s manufacturing base and significantly enhance exports over the coming years.

Pakistan Wants to Start Large-Scale Local Production

Pakistan has seen some growth in mobile phone assembly in recent years, but most of the industry still depends heavily on imported parts and foreign supply chains.

Under this new framework, the government says Pakistan will formally begin large-scale local manufacturing of mobile phones and electronics, moving beyond simple assembly toward deeper industrial production.

Officials believe this shift could help Pakistan reduce import dependency, build local capacity, and integrate into the global electronics value chain.

Why Do Apple and Samsung Matter?

Attracting companies like Apple and Samsung would be transformative for Pakistan’s industrial ambitions.

These firms do not just open factories. They bring supplier ecosystems, global quality standards, skilled job creation, and long-term technology transfer.

Even limited manufacturing operations could create ripple effects across Pakistan’s economy, encouraging component makers and smaller electronics players to follow.

However, such companies are also highly selective. They typically choose locations with strong infrastructure, predictable regulations, and long-term policy stability.

Refurbished Phone Re-Exports Could Generate $400 Million

CEO EDB Hammad Mansoor highlighted another opportunity included in the policy framework: the re-export of refurbished mobile phones.

According to projections shared in the meeting, refurbished phone exports could generate between $300 million and $400 million annually. This could provide Pakistan with a near-term revenue stream while the country works toward building full-scale manufacturing capacity.

A Dedicated Electronics Cell Proposed

To ensure the policy does not remain only on paper, the framework recommends establishing a dedicated Mobile & Electronics Devices Cell within the Engineering Development Board.

This unit would be responsible for investor coordination, monitoring implementation, and ensuring that manufacturers receive the regulatory and operational support needed to scale.

The proposal signals that the government wants stronger institutional follow-through, especially given Pakistan’s mixed history with industrial policy execution.

The Big Question: Is Mobile Manufacturing in Pakistan Viable?

The policy signals serious intent, but global investors will look beyond invitations and announcements. To make mobile manufacturing in Pakistan truly competitive, experts say several structural reforms must happen at the same time.

Policy Stability and Predictable Taxation

One of the biggest concerns for foreign manufacturers is inconsistency in economic policy.

Pakistan will need to provide long-term clarity on duties, taxes, and import rules for components and finished devices. If tariffs or regulations change suddenly, investors may hesitate, because electronics manufacturing decisions are made on decade-long timelines.

Reliable Infrastructure and Industrial Readiness

Electronics manufacturing depends on uninterrupted production environments.

Pakistan will need reliable electricity at competitive rates, modern industrial zones, efficient customs systems, and strong logistics networks. Without these fundamentals, production costs rise quickly, making Pakistan less competitive than established hubs like Vietnam or India.

Building a Local Supply Chain

True manufacturing is not only about assembling phones at the final stage.

Global brands rely on vast supplier networks for batteries, displays, chips, casings, packaging, and dozens of other components. Pakistan must attract these supporting industries alongside major brands, or the country risks remaining stuck at low-value assembly rather than high-value production.

Workforce Skills and Technical Training

Large-scale electronics production also demands a trained workforce.

Pakistan will need strong vocational training programs, partnerships with universities, and industry-led certification systems to produce skilled technicians and engineers. Without this talent base, global manufacturers may struggle to scale operations locally.

Ease of Doing Business and Investor Confidence

For Pakistan to attract sustained foreign investment, it must make it easier for companies to operate.

Investors will look closely at regulatory approvals, land acquisition, profit repatriation, and dispute resolution mechanisms. Pakistan will be competing with other emerging markets that are aggressively courting electronics manufacturers with streamlined processes and strong incentives.

Export Access and Regional Market Potential

Manufacturers invest where they can export efficiently.

Pakistan must strengthen export incentives, improve compliance with international standards, and expand trade access to regional markets. If Pakistan can serve as an export base for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, it becomes far more attractive to global electronics players.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Tech Future

The Mobile & Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2026–33 could become a turning point for Pakistan’s industrial future.

If implemented with consistency, Pakistan could move from import-heavy consumption to export-driven production, creating jobs and building a stronger technology ecosystem.

But without improvements in infrastructure, supply chain depth, and policy stability, the initiative risks becoming another ambitious plan that struggles to deliver results.

Inviting Apple and Samsung is a bold signal. The real challenge now is building an environment where such companies would genuinely want to stay, scale, and manufacture competitively from Pakistan.