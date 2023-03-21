Pakistan is a Happier Country Than India: UN Report

Advertisement

A recent report by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network has evaluated the happiness and prosperity of more than 150 countries worldwide. It was astonishing to see that Pakistan ranked better than India on the list. Pakistan managed to secure the 107th spot while India was ranked 125th on the list. The report analyzed several factors, including individual income, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption levels to determine the overall happiness of people in these countries.

The International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20th, was celebrated by the United Nations to underscore the importance of happiness in people’s lives worldwide. The United Nations emphasizes that a country’s success should be measured by the happiness of its citizens.

How the ranking is measured?

The rankings of national happiness are based on a worldwide Cantril ladder study conducted by the polling firm Gallup, Inc. Respondents from nationally representative samples are asked to think of a ladder, with the best possible life being a 10 and the worst possible life a 0. Students are then asked to score their own life on a scale from 0 to 10. The report compares the results of the life evaluation with several life elements.

The life factor variables utilized in the reports are representative of the factors that explain disparities in life evaluations at the national level throughout the study literature. Nevertheless, many variables, including unemployment and inequality, are not examined because comparable data across all nations is not yet accessible. Instead of causal estimations, the variables used demonstrate important correlations.

Which countries are the happiest in the world?

The report revealed that Finland, Denmark, and Iceland respectively are the happiest countries in the world.

Which countries are the saddest in the world?

However, the report also highlights some concerning trends, with Afghanistan and Lebanon being categorized as “sad” countries.

Nonetheless, the report serves as a valuable reminder to policymakers and citizens alike of the importance of promoting happiness and well-being as a fundamental aspect of development.

