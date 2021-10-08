With the increase in the interest of people toward electric cars, Pakistan is working for some months to install electric charging stations in Pakistan. Working on electric car charging stations, Pakistan is now all ready to enhance the charging infrastructure for commercial electric vehicles (EV) by introducing proper stations by the end of 2022.

Initially, these stations will be installed in the major cities and along the motorways. It was also revealed from the Director-General of the Board of Investment Pakistan, Jamil Ahmed Qureshi, that the government has received a proposal regarding this from an Italian company that has given a proposal of setting solar energy-based EV charging stations. Right now the government has not finalized any company regarding this project.

Pakistan is all set to Install Electric car charging stations

Regarding the increasing number of electric vehicles, Director-general said that these vehicles will be environment friendly and relatively cost-effective for the users. It was also revealed that Ev’s potential is growing in Pakistan since the electricity is much economical as compared to other European countries.

Furthermore, the addition of Ev’s and charging stations will create more working opportunities for those who live on the northern side of Pakistan since there are too many water reservoirs in that particular area. Mitsui Japan is also interested in this project in Pakistan since their investment can profit greatly due to Pakistan’s resources and overall landscape.

Also Read: Electric Car Charging Station about to launch in Pakistan