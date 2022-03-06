The Usman Institute of Technology University has created Pakistan’s first open-source microprocessor. Pakistan is now focusing on making its first quantum lab. Google has sponsored the microprocessor’s creation and created in the varsity’s Micro-Electronics Research Lab (MERL).

In the inauguration ceremony of the microprocessor held on Saturday, the president said the creation of the open-source microprocessor by UIT University’s students and professors was a huge achievement. He said the varsity had tried to bridge a huge gap in the IT industry in Pakistan.

Pakistan is Now Focusing on Making its First Quantum Lab – Dr Arif Alvi

According to President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, by the year 2030, the chip-manufacturing will be a $1.3 billion industry. “In the years to come, the IT sector will be a one-billion-dollar industry itself, for which there will be a need for more than 80 million students,” he said.

Alvi said that it is very important to make education open source so that everyone can get it. Addressing Chairman Silicon Federation Naveed Sherwani, he said that in Pakistan 40 chips and design labs would be formed. He said that it was his desire that students did not go abroad and it was the state’s responsibility to provide good job opportunities in the country.

The IT industry is a shining light of Pakistan. UIT University is that varsity of Pakistan that kicked off-chip manufacturing in a small room and today has done wonders.

The acting vice-chancellor of the varsity, Dr Shoaib Zaidi, said the UIT University had made Pakistan independent in chip manufacturing. He also pointed out that the computer chip was the most important element of the IT industry.

Moreover, he shared how the varsity’s two students were selected globally in the Links Foundation’s 2020 programme from among 4,000 students. He announced his varsity would spread the chip manufacturing in the entire country.

Intel Chip Design Engineer Dr Roomi Naqvi and Chairman Silicon Federation Naveed Sherwani also addressed the ceremony.

Source: The News