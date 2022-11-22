According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan earned US$ 633.130 million from IT services export during the first quarter of 2022-23. The report revealed that the export of computer services grew by 5.21 per cent as it surged from US$ 490.850 million last fiscal year to US$ 516.410 million this year.

Pakistan Earns $633m from IT Services Export in Q1 2022-23

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 5.73 per cent. The revenue increased from US$ 176.506 million to US$ 186.622 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also increase by 10.27 per cent from US$ 0.837 million to US$ 0.923 million.

Additionally, there is a 14.51 per cent increase in the export and import of computer software-related services. It goes from US$ 124.702 million to US$ 142.793 million. On the other hand, the exports of repair and maintenance services decreased to US$ 0.218 million from US$ 0.345 million.

Similarly, the exports of other computer services also show a significant increase of 1.38 per cent. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review decreased by 23.13 per cent going down from US$ 1.340 million to US$ 1.030 million.

Moreover, the exports of news agency services decreased by 22.66 per cent, from US$ 0.962 million to US$ 0.744 million. Unfortunately, the exports of other information services also decreased by 24.34 per cent, from US$ 0.378 million to US$ 0.286 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 18.94 per cent as these went down from US$ 142.720 million to US$ 115.690 million.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 21.20 per cent during the period as its exports increased from US$ 44.026 million to US$ 53.361 million. The export of other telecommunication services decreased by 36.85 per cent, from US$ 89.694 million to US$ 62.329 million during the period under review.

Check Also: China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan