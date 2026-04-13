Pakistan IT Exports Hit $2.97 Billion in Eight Months, Services Sector Logs 18.38% Growth

Pakistan IT exports have emerged as the single most consistent growth driver in the country’s export portfolio, powering overall services exports to $6.46 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, an 18.38 percent increase over the same period last year.

Official data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows that services exports rose from $5.46 billion in July-February FY25 to $6.46 billion in the corresponding period of FY26. The sector has maintained uninterrupted growth since the start of the fiscal year, contrasting sharply with the mixed and volatile trends seen in commodity exports over the same period.

The IT Sector Is Carrying the Growth

The engine behind this expansion is not hard to identify. Telecommunications, computer, and information services, Pakistan’s core IT export category, recorded earnings of $2.97 billion in July-February FY26, up from $2.48 billion in the same period last year, according to data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

That translates to a growth rate of 19.75 per cent, slightly outpacing the overall services export growth and representing nearly 46 percent of total services export earnings in the eight-month period. In a diversified export economy, having a single sector contribute nearly half of services revenue would be notable. In Pakistan’s context, where commodity exports have struggled with consistency, it is significant.

Services Exports: Key Numbers at a Glance

Metric July–Feb FY25 July–Feb FY26 Growth Total Services Exports (USD) $5.46 billion $6.46 billion +18.38% Total Services Exports (PKR) Rs 1.519 trillion Rs 1.818 trillion +19.66% IT & Telecom Exports (USD) $2.48 billion $2.97 billion +19.75% February Exports (USD) $694.90 million $812.25 million +16.89%

Consistent Growth, With One Notable Blip

What makes this data particularly encouraging is not just the scale of growth but its consistency. Services exports have recorded positive year-on-year growth continuously since February 2024, a streak that now spans over two years.

The one exception in that run was August 2024, which saw a 6.50 percent decline. That dip, however, proved temporary. The sector recovered and has maintained its upward trajectory through the remainder of FY25 and into FY26.

On a monthly basis, February 2026 exports of $812.25 million represented a 16.89 percent increase over February 2025’s $694.90 million, a healthy single-month performance. However, on a month-on-month basis, exports did decline by 7.3 percent from January 2026 levels, a detail worth monitoring in the months ahead to determine whether it reflects seasonal variation or a softening in demand.

What Is Driving Pakistan IT Export Growth

Pakistan’s IT export expansion in FY26 is being driven by several converging factors that have been building for the past two to three years.

The freelance economy has grown substantially, with Pakistan consistently ranking among the top five countries globally for freelance workforce size. Formal IT companies, software houses, BPO operators, and technology service providers have simultaneously expanded their client bases in North America, Europe, and the Gulf. Remittances from IT exports, once trapped in informal channels, have increasingly moved through official banking pathways following regulatory improvements, which has boosted the PBS and SBP-recorded figures.

Currency depreciation has also played a role. With the Pakistani rupee significantly weaker against the dollar compared to historical levels, dollar-denominated IT earnings convert into larger rupee revenues, which partly explains why rupee-terms growth at 19.66 percent slightly outpaces dollar-terms growth at 18.38 percent.

The Bigger Picture: Services vs Commodities

The sustained performance of services exports is particularly meaningful when viewed against the backdrop of Pakistan’s traditional export structure. Pakistan’s commodity exports, textiles, rice, leather, and surgical instruments, have historically dominated the export conversation. They remain the larger revenue base in absolute terms.

But they are also far more vulnerable. Commodity exports fluctuate with global prices, weather patterns, energy costs, and logistics disruptions. Services exports, and IT exports specifically, are more resilient.

The 18.38 percent growth in services exports against a backdrop of mixed commodity performance underlines a structural shift that Pakistan’s economic planners have been trying to accelerate for years: reducing dependence on raw and semi-processed commodity exports and building a larger digital services economy.

Pakistan’s IT Sector: Still Room to Run

Despite the encouraging numbers, Pakistan’s IT export base remains small relative to its potential and relative to regional peers. India’s IT services exports exceeded $200 billion in FY24. Bangladesh, a much smaller economy, is aggressively building its own digital services sector.

Pakistan’s $2.97 billion in IT exports for eight months of FY26, extrapolating to a full-year run rate of approximately $4.5 billion, is meaningful progress. It is not yet transformational. The sector needs sustained investment in digital infrastructure, expanded broadband access, better access to international payment systems, and continued regulatory support to move from a $4-5 billion annual base toward the $10-15 billion range that would represent genuine economic significance.

The recently completed 5G spectrum auction, the expansion of IT parks, and policy initiatives targeting the freelance economy are steps in the right direction. Whether they are enough and fast enough to sustain double-digit IT export growth through FY27 and beyond is the question the data will answer over the next several quarters.

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