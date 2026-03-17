Pakistan IT Exports Slip to $365 Million in February 2026, Second Consecutive Monthly Decline

Pakistan’s IT and telecom export remittances declined for the second straight month in February 2026, falling to $365 million from $374 million in January, according to official data released by the State Bank of Pakistan. The month-on-month decline of approximately 3 percent is modest in isolation, but it follows a far steeper contraction the month before, making the back-to-back dip worth examining carefully.

The February figure does not signal a sector in crisis. It does, however, raise a legitimate question: is Pakistan’s IT export growth momentum, one of the more consistent bright spots in an otherwise difficult macroeconomic environment, beginning to cool?

The Monthly Numbers in Context

The past three months tell a story of sharp deceleration followed by a smaller but continued slide:

Month IT Export Receipts Month-on-Month Change December 2025 $437 million — January 2026 $374 million -14.5% February 2026 $365 million -3.0%

The January drop was the more significant event. A 14.5 percent single-month fall from December’s $437 million was a sharp contraction, though December itself tends to be an elevated month due to year-end project completions and invoice settlements by international clients. Some pullback in January is structurally normal.

The February decline of 3 percent is smaller and could reflect seasonal softness rather than any fundamental shift. February is the shortest month of the year, which mechanically reduces the window for transactions to be processed and recorded. That alone can account for a portion of the month-on-month gap.

What the data does not yet tell us is whether March will recover, and that will be the more important data point to watch.

The Annual Picture Remains Strong

Monthly volatility aside, Pakistan’s IT export sector is performing meaningfully better than it was a year ago. February 2026’s $365 million represents approximately a 19 percent increase over the $306 million recorded in February 2025. That is a substantial year-on-year gain on the same month.

On a cumulative basis, IT and telecom export remittances for the first eight months of FY2025-26, July through February, reached $2.975 billion. That compares to $2.485 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, a year-on-year increase of 19.7 percent.

The full-year FY2024-25 figure of $3.812 billion provides useful context for where the sector has come from. At $2.975 billion through eight months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan is tracking ahead of last year’s pace, even with the recent monthly softening.

The $5 Billion Target and Where Pakistan Stands

The government set an IT export target of $5 billion for FY2025-26. At $2.975 billion through February, with four months of the fiscal year remaining, reaching $5 billion would require Pakistan to generate approximately $2.025 billion in IT export remittances between March and June 2026.

That translates to an average of roughly $506 million per month for the final quarter of the fiscal year. Given that the highest single month on record in the current year was $437 million in December 2025, hitting $506 million consistently over four months would require a significant acceleration, not just a recovery from the February dip.

A more realistic projection, based on maintaining the current cumulative run rate, puts full-year IT exports closer to $4.4 to $4.6 billion. That would still represent meaningful growth over FY2024-25’s $3.812 billion but would fall short of the $5 billion ambition.

What the Numbers Mean for the Sector

Two things can be true simultaneously. Pakistan’s IT export sector is growing strongly on an annual basis, 19.7 percent year-on-year is not a number to dismiss. And the monthly trend over the past two months warrants monitoring, not alarm.

The more productive policy conversation is not about whether February’s $365 million is a crisis; it is not, but about whether Pakistan is building the structural foundations to sustain and accelerate growth. That means expanding the pipeline of export-ready IT talent, removing friction from international payment channels, and diversifying the client base beyond a small number of high-concentration markets.

The data gives policymakers enough to work with. The question is whether they are reading it carefully enough to act before a two-month dip becomes a longer trend.