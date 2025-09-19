Pakistan IT Exports Grow to $337 Million in August, Despite 5% MoM Decline

Pakistan IT exports rose by 13 percent year-on-year to $337 million in August 2025, compared with $298 million in the same month last year, according to fresh data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

While the sector registered robust growth compared to 2024, exports dipped 5 percent month-on-month from July’s $354 million. Analysts attributed the decline to seasonal factors such as fewer working days and delayed client payments but stressed that the long-term growth trend remains intact.

Two-Month Performance Shows Strong Momentum

In the first two months of the current fiscal year (FY26), IT exports reached $691 million, an 18 percent increase from $584 million during the same period last year. This performance consolidates IT as Pakistan’s largest contributor to services exports, accounting for nearly half of the sector’s receipts.

Industry insiders say the growth reflects sustained global demand for outsourcing, particularly in software development, IT-enabled services, and freelance projects.

“Despite short-term fluctuations, the momentum in IT remittances remains positive as companies diversify their markets and tap into outsourcing opportunities,” noted a research commentary shared with clients.

Pakistan IT Exports: Key Driver for External Account

Technology exports are increasingly seen as a buffer for Pakistan’s external account at a time when traditional service sectors such as travel and transport remain stagnant. Policymakers view IT exports as a crucial channel for boosting foreign exchange earnings and reducing pressure on reserves.

Experts argue that with targeted reforms, including tax incentives, streamlined payment mechanisms, and stronger digital infrastructure, Pakistan could unlock annual IT exports of over $5 billion.

The government has consistently emphasized the role of digital services in its broader economic agenda, from job creation to foreign investment attraction. However, industry stakeholders caution that inconsistent regulations, high compliance costs, and payment bottlenecks remain hurdles to faster expansion.

For now, the August figures underscore the sector’s resilience. Despite the modest monthly dip, Pakistan’s IT industry continues to outpace other service segments, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of the country’s export strategy.

ALSO READ: SBP Unveils Vision 2028: Pakistan to Digitize All Government Payments by 2026