Pakistan earned $426.070 million from different IT services export to various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2022-23. This is an increase of 1.45 % as compared to $419.980 million earned during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), from July-August (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 10.10 % as it surged from $312.620 million last fiscal year to $344.190 million this year.

Pakistan Earned $426M From IT Services Export

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 7.20 %, from $113.566 million to $121.740 million. However, the exports of hardware consultancy services dropped by 36.31 % from $0.515 million to $0.328 million.

Similarly, the exports of repair and maintenance services dropped to $0.187 million from $0.192 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a nominal increase of 0.49 % going up from $124.795 million to $125.406 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services declined by 32.67 % from $1.010 million to $0.680 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 39.50 %, from $0.757 million to $0.458 million. Similarly, the exports of other information services also decreased by 12.25 % from $0.253 million to $0.222 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 23.65 % from $106.350 million to $81.200 million during the months under review. Whatsoever, the export of call centre services increased by 28.49 % from $27.058 million to $34.766 million. The export of other telecommunication services decreased by 41.44 %, from $79.292 million to $46.434 million during the period under review.

