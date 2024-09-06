Pakistan IT Services Exports Account for 35% of Service Sector in 2023: Google Report

According to a new Google report, Pakistan IT services exports have seen remarkable growth, accounting for 35% of the total service-sector exports in 2023. The report, titled ‘Agay Barho: Empowering Pakistan’s Digital Economy’, was revealed at an event attended by the prime minister and IT minister. It sheds light on the huge potential of Pakistan’s digital exports.

Since 2014, Pakistan’s IT exports have increased 2.7 times. Moreover, this sector has now become a key driver of the country’s export revenue. The report implies that mobile apps, online video services, and cross-border e-commerce can further boost exports, potentially adding Rs1.8 trillion to Pakistan’s export value by 2030.

Pakistan IT Services Exports Surge

At the event, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted the transformative potential of digital exports. Moreover, she called for public-private collaboration and exploring non-conventional modes to harness the full potential of Pakistan’s digital economy.

The report underscores Google’s contribution to the digital landscape in Pakistan. In 2023, Google created over 960,000 jobs for Pakistani youths through initiatives such as Google Career Certificates and Google Developer programs. Google’s AI-powered tools contributed Rs 3.9 trillion to Pakistan’s economy, illustrating the impact of cutting-edge digital technologies on Pakistan’s economic growth.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s country director, announced that Google plans to produce 500,000 Chromebooks in Pakistan. Last year, Google provided 44,500 scholarships to women and students under the Google Career Certificate (GCC) program and aims to offer another 45,000 scholarships in 2024. The report highlights the importance of digital skills training and education to ensure the competitiveness of Pakistan’s workforce in the global digital economy. By investing in these areas, Pakistan will capitalize on its growing digital export potential and bolster its presence in international markets.

